Gardaí seeking footage of crash in which motorcyclist died

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M1 on Wednesday.

A man, whose age has not been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a truck shortly before 1am.

The incident happened on the southbound lane of the M1 motorway between Junction 4 and Junction 5. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardaí have appealed for any motorists travelling southbound on the M1 at this location between 12.30am and 1am – in particular those whose vehicles are fitted with dashcams or recording equipment – to contact investigating gardaí.

People with information can contact Balbriggan Garda Station 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.