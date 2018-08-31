Motorcyclist dies in crash in Waterford

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a collision in Waterford in which a 22-year-old man died last night.

Shortly before 10pm, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle on the Tramore Road (R675) near Waterford city.

The man was fatally injured when his motorcycle struck a barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

The scene will be examined by garda forensic collision investigators this morning and local traffic diversions are currently in place at the crash site.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300 or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.