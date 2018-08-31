This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 August, 2018
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Waterford

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Friday 31 Aug 2018, 7:58 AM
1 hour ago 4,741 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4211406
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a collision in Waterford in which a 22-year-old man died last night. 

Shortly before 10pm, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle on the Tramore Road (R675) near Waterford city.

The man was fatally injured when his motorcycle struck a barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

The scene will be examined by garda forensic collision investigators this morning and local traffic diversions are currently in place at the crash site.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300 or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

