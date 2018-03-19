  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Writers to descend on Dun Laoghaire for a literary festival with bite

This year’s Mountains to Sea festival sees authors with strong takes on contemporary issues visiting Dun Laoghaire.

By Aoife Barry Monday 19 Mar 2018, 5:24 PM
34 minutes ago 1,272 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3913172
Image: Mountains to Sea
Image: Mountains to Sea

WRITERS ARE SET to descend on the coastal town of Dun Laoghaire this week for the 10th annual Mountains to Sea dlr Book Festival.

Dedicated to writing – be it fiction, non-fiction, poetry, or children’s books – the festival is aiming to have a little more bite than your average literary event, by focusing on writers who have something to say about the world today.

Liz Kelly, the new director of the festival, tells TheJournal.ie that the library service in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown is “very creative and progressive”, so it’s no surprise to see that its line-up reflects that.

“We are turning things around a little bit in terms of taking a different perspective, and taking a different look at some writers. This year in particular I thought it would be interesting given people are so conscious of what’s going on the world – the world seems very febrile at the moment and upside down. We try to shake the festival to ask some questions of what’s happening all around us,” she says.

“So writers who have things to say, such as Ali Smith and James Kellman [have been invited]. Every single writer who’s coming out this year has recently had a book out and also is not afraid to speak truth to power.

They are very interested and political engaged as well, so conversations and being part of the conversation with them is really enriching and very interesting. And our audiences come back time and time again to have that very intimate connection with the writer, the 45 minutes where he or she is all yours.

With 50 events taking place from Wednesday 21 to Sunday 25 March, there’s plenty for those who like their literature with a side of politics or debate.

On Saturday, Edel Coffey will chair a talk on the representations of class in the books The Party by Elizabeth Day and The Blood Miracles by Ireland’s Lisa McInerney – while the former focuses on posh Londoners, McInerney’s book is set in working class Cork.

Issues around feminism will be discussed the same day by writers Jacqueline Rose and Eimear McBride; and Irish American life will be on the agenda when Alice McDermott talks to Siobhan Campbell on Sunday.

The writer and architect Marwa Al-Sabouni, who lives in Syria, will talk about the idea of home ownership and what it means in Ireland, and the idea of everyone finding a home in a world wracked by war.

“We cannot but be moved and affected by the images we are seeing coming out of Syria, so we will hear of her firsthand experiences – and hopes for the future, more to the point,” says Kelly of this talk.

Robert Pinsky is also among those visiting – he’s a US Poetry Laureate who has championed the idea of ‘everyday poetry’ but who has also been critical of the activities of the US government.

Another is the Scottish author James Kellman, who Kelly says is a “naturally political” writer who began writing books as a bus driver, and whose working class background has “shaped and informed a lot of what he writes”.

Author Eoin Colfer will talk about his new children’s book, which is about the journey of a young boy across the Mediterranean.

“When I am programming festivals or events I tend to ask the question ‘would I go to this myself?’,” says Kelly.

“The festival is not just for readers – it’s for people who are genuinely curious as well.”

For more information on Mountains to Sea dlr Book Festival, which runs from 21 – 25 March, visit the official website.

Read: The Young Offenders gives 25-year-old song a huge boost – but band don’t expect a windfall>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Woman applying for PSC asked for partner's name, date of birth, and how long they'd been living together
91,962  205
2
Householders urged to 'check gardens and sheds' as search for missing girl continues
63,225  5
3
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
60,627  296
Fora
1
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has rejected a €5 billion takeover offer
340  0
2
Poll: Do you agree with plans for a European-wide tax on tech giants' sales?
115  0
3
What Irish businesses need to know about the Brexit transition deal
38  0
The42
1
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
56,698  103
2
'Ireland was gone as a country. Michael Jackson played Páirc Uí Chaoimh... Next day, I was on a plane'
44,511  12
3
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
43,661  27
DailyEdge.ie
1
People don't know where that €180,000 went on last night's Room To Improve, and they're worried
19,570  5
2
10 surprising films that fail the feminist Bechdel test
7,469  5
3
22 things every single Irish student has done on Erasmus
5,464  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
EU
UK and EU agree on Brexit 'backstop' solution for the Irish border
UK and EU agree on Brexit 'backstop' solution for the Irish border
Some fidget spinners can cause serious injuries to children - EU report
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie