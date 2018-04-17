  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Two teenagers (16) arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Derry

The body of Polish national Piotr Krowka was found on 3 April.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 10:07 AM
7 minutes ago 256 Views 1 Comment
Piotr Krowka
Image: .PSNI
Piotr Krowka
Piotr Krowka
Image: .PSNI

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the murder of a homeless Polish man in Derry have arrested two teenagers.

The two males (both aged 16) were arrested in the Maghera area of the county this morning. They were taken to Antrim Police Station for questioning.

The body of Polish national Piotr Krowka was found at a premises on Glen Road in Maghera on Tuesday afternoon 3 April.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce from PSNI Major Investigation Team said at the time:

Piotr was a vulnerable homeless man from the Polish community who had been living in Maghera for a number of years. We believe he was sleeping rough in the derelict property which local people will know was a former Parochial House.

“He suffered serious injuries to his head and body and we are working to establish the circumstances of this incident and determine the precise sequence of events that culminated in the tragic death of this man.

“I am keen to identify Piotr’s movements between Good Friday and Easter Tuesday when his body was discovered and I would appeal to anyone who was in contact with or who may have witnessed Piotr during this time to please contact us.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious at this house during the timeframe to contact detectives at our incident room at Magherafelt PSNI Station by calling 101, quoting reference number 919 of 03/04/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

