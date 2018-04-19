Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after discovery of man's body

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man whose body was discovered in Belfast last night.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, which occurred in Orient Gardens.

The arrested men are aged 26 and 28. No details on the deceased man have been released to date.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan has appealed to anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 10pm yesterday or who has any information to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.