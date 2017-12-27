The volunteer-run farm where Ireland's mistreated horses are nursed back to health

DEBORAH KENNY AND the volunteers at My Lovely Horse Rescue are on a mission: to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home abandoned or mistreated horses, ponies and donkeys around Ireland.

“Since I’ve been a kid I’ve seen it happen,” she says, “kids having horses tied up, not being fed, no water.”

She and the other co-founders of the charity were appalled at the ill treatment of horses – especially in city or suburban areas that they say are simply not appropriate for keeping horses or ponies.

The charity works with councillors, Gardaí and other local officials to try and improve equine welfare around the country.

We visited their farm in Co Kildare, run by unpaid volunteers, where they take care of the horses and other animals.