Dublin GAA club 'deeply dissatisfied' over Metrolink grounds takeover plans

MEMBERS OF GAA club Na Fianna have said they are “deeply dissatisfied” over the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) plans to temporarily take over their pitch during the construction of the MetroLink.

Plans for the MetroLink – a north-south train that will run between Swords and Sandyford – were announced yesterday.

The current plan is for the route to run overground along the Sandyford to Charlemont Green Luas Line, and then run underground. A significant number of homes and businesses will be impacted by the construction.

Na Fianna GAA’s playing fields in Glasnevin will be impacted by the works.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Na Fianna vice chairperson Stephen Behan expressed concerns about the lack of consultation the club has received on the matter.

“In this proposed plan, we will lose all access to our main pitch and both our all-weather training areas in front of the clubhouse,” Behan said.

We have a membership of up to 3,500. On any given week we would have up to 2,000 children training here.

We could end up losing a generation of children, we have nowhere else to go. We’re at breaking point, we’re already straining at the seams.

The high-frequency, electric rail service is planned to be open to the public from 2027 and is estimated to cost €3 billion, although this is subject to change as the final designs haven’t been confirmed.

Behan said the club was first contacted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) about the proposals on Tuesday and were told it would work with the club to find alternative options.

“There’s a deep sense of dissatisfaction at the moment at the lack of notice and the lack of consultation on how this could have been planned,” he said.

“We’re still reeling from the announcement on Tuesday, we’re exploring all options available to us at the moment, seeking advice from experts both within and outside the club.

“We will be engaging with all stakeholders and trying to get a resolution to the problem.”

MetroLink plans

The plans announced yesterday show that the train will cater for 15,000 passengers per direction per hour, and could carry up to 50 million passengers per year.

The train will take 25 minutes from the city centre to Swords, and 50 minutes from Swords to Sandyford. Other stops include Glasnevin, Collins Avenue, Ballymun, and Dublin Airport. It will take 20 minutes to travel from Dublin Airport to the city centre.

Plans for a Metro in Dublin have been floating around for some time; plans were halted in 2011 due to the economic downturn.

Around 100 properties will be acquired in the building process, but the consultation is “in very early days”, according to Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA.

Aidan Foley of TII said work to Na Fianna’s grounds will be temporary and the facilities would be replaced “in an immaculate position”.

Stephen Behan noted that, despite the difficulties the work will pose to his club, Na Fianna isn’t against general improvements to the transport system.

We really value the fact that we’re at the centre of the community but at what cost. It is the centre of our club, they’re taking away the heart and soul of the club.

Fianna Fáil General Election Candidate for Dublin Central Mary Fitzpatrick also condemned the proposal to arbitrarily take over Na Fianna’s grounds.

“I strongly welcome and support any initiative that will address the deficits in city transport,” Fitzpatrick said.

However, I have very serious concerns over the proposal by Transport for Ireland and the National Transport Authority to take over the main playing fields belonging to two local sports clubs at the heart of Dublin Central – Na Fianna GAA club and Homefarm Football Club.

“The proposal is an unprecedented attack on a voluntary, not for profit, community organisation that teaches young people Gaelic athletic skills, discipline, loyalty, friendship and respect. These are things money can’t buy.”