  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin GAA club 'deeply dissatisfied' over Metrolink grounds takeover plans

Plans for the MetroLink – a north-south train through Dublin – were announced yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Mar 2018, 10:50 AM
3 minutes ago 19 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3919769
Na Fianna GAA club grounds in Glasnevin, Dublin
Image: Google Maps
Na Fianna GAA club grounds in Glasnevin, Dublin
Na Fianna GAA club grounds in Glasnevin, Dublin
Image: Google Maps

MEMBERS OF GAA club Na Fianna have said they are “deeply dissatisfied” over the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) plans to temporarily take over their pitch during the construction of the MetroLink.

Plans for the MetroLink – a north-south train that will run between Swords and Sandyford – were announced yesterday.

The current plan is for the route to run overground along the Sandyford to Charlemont Green Luas Line, and then run underground. A significant number of homes and businesses will be impacted by the construction.

Na Fianna GAA’s playing fields in Glasnevin will be impacted by the works.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Na Fianna vice chairperson Stephen Behan expressed concerns about the lack of consultation the club has received on the matter.

“In this proposed plan, we will lose all access to our main pitch and both our all-weather training areas in front of the clubhouse,” Behan said.

We have a membership of up to 3,500. On any given week we would have up to 2,000 children training here.
We could end up losing a generation of children, we have nowhere else to go. We’re at breaking point, we’re already straining at the seams.

The high-frequency, electric rail service is planned to be open to the public from 2027 and is estimated to cost €3 billion, although this is subject to change as the final designs haven’t been confirmed.

Behan said the club was first contacted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) about the proposals on Tuesday and were told it would work with the club to find alternative options.

“There’s a deep sense of dissatisfaction at the moment at the lack of notice and the lack of consultation on how this could have been planned,” he said.

“We’re still reeling from the announcement on Tuesday, we’re exploring all options available to us at the moment, seeking advice from experts both within and outside the club.

“We will be engaging with all stakeholders and trying to get a resolution to the problem.”

MetroLink plans 

The plans announced yesterday show that the train will cater for 15,000 passengers per direction per hour, and could carry up to 50 million passengers per year.

The train will take 25 minutes from the city centre to Swords, and 50 minutes from Swords to Sandyford. Other stops include Glasnevin, Collins Avenue, Ballymun, and Dublin Airport. It will take 20 minutes to travel from Dublin Airport to the city centre.

Plans for a Metro in Dublin have been floating around for some time; plans were halted in 2011 due to the economic downturn.

Around 100 properties will be acquired in the building process, but the consultation is “in very early days”, according to Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA.

Aidan Foley of TII said work to Na Fianna’s grounds will be temporary and the facilities would be replaced “in an immaculate position”.

Stephen Behan noted that, despite the difficulties the work will pose to his club, Na Fianna isn’t against general improvements to the transport system.

We really value the fact that we’re at the centre of the community but at what cost. It is the centre of our club, they’re taking away the heart and soul of the club.

Fianna Fáil General Election Candidate for Dublin Central Mary Fitzpatrick also condemned the proposal to arbitrarily take over Na Fianna’s grounds.

“I strongly welcome and support any initiative that will address the deficits in city transport,” Fitzpatrick said.

However, I have very serious concerns over the proposal by Transport for Ireland and the National Transport Authority to take over the main playing fields belonging to two local sports clubs at the heart of Dublin Central – Na Fianna GAA club and Homefarm Football Club.

“The proposal is an unprecedented attack on a voluntary, not for profit, community organisation that teaches young people Gaelic athletic skills, discipline, loyalty, friendship and respect.  These are things money can’t buy.”

Read: The ‘Metro North’ is now the MetroLink – here’s what it’ll look like

More: Dublin’s Metrolink will only go north – south until at least 2035

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
The 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what it'll look like
71,976  140
2
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
69,311  75
3
'I was devastated': Former reporter on RTÉ ending her freelance contract on age grounds
36,345  37
Fora
1
After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k
1,135  0
2
Dublin's 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what we know about the plans
570  0
3
Ahead of a €5m overhaul, a food hall planned for this Dublin church has got a vital licence
439  0
The42
1
'There needs to be a minimum standard on pitch facilities for an international game'
46,662  9
2
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
35,105  23
3
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
25,945  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
There's a very interesting feminist detail on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations
12,377  4
2
A St. Patrick's Day parade in a small Mayo village managed to make it onto Fox News in Ohio this week
9,655  0
3
Chrissy Teigen had a gas response to a Twitter user wondering why women won't take their husband's surnames
5,640  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Man told gardaí he was 'absolutely not guilty' of murder of Vincent Ryan
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire
12th Century graffiti art uncovered as part of medieval discovery in Dublin's Coombe

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie