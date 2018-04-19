  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NASA launches spacecraft designed to find planets that might support life

The satellite is expected to catalogue thousands of planets.

By Sinead Baker Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 11:46 AM
6 minutes ago 95 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3966050
The first-of-its-kind mission will last two years.
Image: Space X
The first-of-its-kind mission will last two years.
The first-of-its-kind mission will last two years.
Image: Space X

NASA HAS LAUNCHED a spaceship designed to scan the skies for signs of planets where life may exist outside of our solar system.

The $272 million planet-hunting spaceship launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 6.51 pm local time, or 10.51pm Irish time, last night.

The two-year, first-of-its-kind mission is expected to find thousands of new exoplanets, which are planets outside our solar system that orbit a star.

“We are thrilled TESS is on its way to help us discover worlds we have yet to imagine, worlds that could possibly be habitable, or harbor life,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

With missions like the James Webb Space Telescope to help us study the details of these planets, we are ever the closer to discovering whether we are alone in the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope will, at $ €8 billion, be the most expensive and powerful telescope ever built, and Irish scientists are key to its success.

The spacecraft will be able to begin its work after approximately 60 days, and will use four cameras to watch for phenomena called transits, which are created when a planet passes in front of its star from the observer’s perspective, causing a dip in the star’s brightness.

More than 78% of the around 3,700 exoplanets that we have discovered have been found by using this method, according to NASA.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) sat on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking the first time the private company has been given a high-priority mission for the national space agency.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch - Cape Canaveral The spacecraft's camera will hunt for undiscovered worlds around nearby stars, Source: Orlando Sentinel/TNS/ABACA

“Each time the spacecraft passes close to Earth, it will transmit full-frame images taken with the cameras. That’s one of the unique things TESS brings that was not possible before,” said George Ricker, TESS principal investigator at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.

The satellite is expected to catalog thousands of exoplanet candidates around a wide range of star types, Space X said in a statement. These include hundreds of planets that are less than twice the size of Earth.

The TESS mission is expected to find planets ranging from small, rocky worlds to gas giants.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Baker
sinead.baker@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
TV star Dale Winton dies aged 62
67,590  32
2
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
64,070  0
3
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
59,144  48
Fora
1
Dublin Airport plans a retail rejig with more fashion at Terminal 1
455  0
2
Months after launching its first spot, WeWork is opening another Dublin co-working space
254  0
3
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has dumped plans for a major UK retail tie-up
155  0
The42
1
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
50,232  24
2
Young Irish defender forced to retire just eight months after captaining Hull City
44,983  12
3
All Blacks speak out against Israel Folau's homophobic comments
32,422  135
DailyEdge
1
So, Victoria Beckham's birthday cake was literally just a melon and some strawberries
8,473  4
2
Emily Ratajkowski explained why Chrissy Teigen wasn't invited to her wedding
7,374  0
3
"Divorce sucks": Chris Pratt has spoken publicly for the first time since his split from Anna Faris
6,013  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ESRI
Ireland's health workers take the most sick days due to their work
Ireland's health workers take the most sick days due to their work
Poll: Should the minimum wage be raised?
After we increased the minimum wage in 2016, unemployment didn’t go up (contrary to warnings)
HOUSING
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector
'They have not grasped the problem': Warnings government is not doing enough to stop evictions
Former Jacob's owner Michael Carey nominated to replace Conor Skehan as chair of the Housing Agency
YOUR SAY
Poll: Are you registered to vote?
Poll: Are you registered to vote?
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
Poll: Is a 'moderate' increase in local property tax justified?
LEO VARADKAR
'This is not on' - Mary Lou calls for Naughten to either stand aside - or be sacked
'This is not on' - Mary Lou calls for Naughten to either stand aside - or be sacked
Support for Fine Gael has finally taken a dip... and Sinn Féin are the big winners
Government to block proposals to close all places of work during Status Red weather alerts

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie