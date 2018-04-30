Gardaí concerned for safety of Sligo woman missing since yesterday morning

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing a 30-year-old woman who missing from Sligo.

Natalia Karaczyn has been missing from her home in Crozon Park since yesterday morning.

She is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slim build with green eyes and medium length straight blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black lace bodysuit, black leather trousers, a black jacket and black sandals.

Gardaí in Sligo said they are concerned for Natalie’s safety.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is being asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the movements of a beige Peugeot Estate 308 car, with a partial registration number of 09 DL, on Sunday morning in the Sligo area.