This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We need to defend ourselves': Dairy's in-your-face play to woo Irish millennials

The National Dairy Council has taken a ‘provocative’ approach to the rise of plant-based products.

By Fora Staff Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 6:00 PM
Jul 29th 2018, 6:00 AM 3,659 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4161555
Image: YouTube/The Complete Natural
Image: YouTube/The Complete Natural

WE ALL KNOW the television ad by now – a precocious, bespectacled youngster in a coffee shop giving out to a young women for opting for a “nut-milk latte” over the traditional, dairy option.

The in-your-face ad – which takes aim at the fast-growing trend for ‘non-dairy milks’ – is part of a wider campaign from the National Dairy Council (NDC) titled ‘The Complete Natural’ and launched last November.

Since then the NDC, which is responsible for the promotion of dairy products in Ireland and is funded by the country’s dairy farmers, has put out three different ads on TV, alongside outdoor advertising and online marketing.

According to Zoe Kavanagh, the council’s chief executive, the idea behind the campaign is to target younger consumers who are limiting the amount of dairy in their diets.

“We were seeing people in social channels – celebrities and influencers – very much promoting an exclusionary diet, not just around dairy. So our campaign was a direct response to what we witnessed,” she told Fora.

“But we’re not trying to pick a fight with anyone in particular. We’re trying to really promote the health benefits with a younger audience, using a very different language and approach than we’ve done before.”

Source: The Complete Natural/YouTube

Dairy consumption

The 2017 annual report from the National Milk Agency showed that Ireland has the highest consumption of fresh milk per capita in the EU, with people drinking an average of 121 litres each last year.

Recent consumer research from the NDC and Behaviour & Attitudes showed that Irish people have a positive perception of milk overall, with 65% of people thinking that it is a healthy option.

However, the research also showed a shift in younger age groups, which informed the campaign.

“At a top-line level things are really positive. Ireland still very much has a culture of knowing where dairy comes from and consuming it regularly,” Kavanagh said.

“But when we analysed the data beyond total population level, we could see in the under-30 age group a pattern of questioning and concern.”

While only 2% of the Irish population are vegan, according to estimates from Bord Bia, the NDC’s research showed that 30% of young men and 41% of young women are limiting the amount of dairy they consume.

These consumers often raised concerns about the fat content of dairy products, the potential to cause allergies and lactose intolerance.

PB15111026 Zoe Kavanagh Source: Patrick Bolger

“There is a sense in certain circles that dairy is in a battle with vegans, and I think that’s completely incorrect,” Kavanagh said.

“We’ve got flexitarians, with people trialling diets or limiting their amount of meat and dairy, and that’s nothing new. We have to recognise that and not tell people that their choices are wrong, but just talk about the health benefits of dairy.”

Although sales of non-dairy alternatives, such as soy, nut and oat milk, have grown in Ireland in recent years, they still represent a small share of the market.

However, Kavanagh said that these alternatives had appeal for younger generations, even though they are generally more expensive.

“Perhaps we’ve missed a trick in building a similar relevance with young consumers,” she added.

“We’re probably recognising this at the right time because our consumption metrics are still in really good shape overall. But I think if we ignored this for the next five to eight years we’d actually witness an Irish market that was very different.”

Millennial marketing

Kavanagh said that convincing younger generations to consume dairy is “the single biggest marketing challenge” for the organisation.

“Young people get their information online – from social media, bloggers, influencers. In that space, dairy had no voice – there was almost a deafening silence.

“A young consumer was not seeing where dairy was being promoted. It’s not in their world, so they don’t know why they should consume it and they’re being told on their social media channels lots of reasons why they shouldn’t consume it.”

As a result, the aim of the NDC’s campaign was to “build dairy’s relevance with the younger questioning consumer”, which required a major shift for the organisation.

“We realised we need to speak to that audience in a completely different way. For decades we promoted dairy around calcium, focusing on a family situation. It was very traditional, so we needed to change our approach.

“We looked at how we can best engage – we realised that coming to talk to them as the National Dairy Council sounds like an authority that’s preaching, and that’s not very inspirational.”

Kavanagh described the campaign as “almost a lifestyle engagement”, using similar methods to how dairy-free products have been promoted in recent years.

The organisation has been using social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, and working with influencers – including sports and TV stars.

There is also an “experiential” element to the campaign and the NDC has appeared at a number of sports and fitness events throughout the summer – such as Wellfest, Hell and Back and Tough Mudder.

Next month, it will sponsor the Tour de Picnic, the annual charity cycle and run to Electric Picnic, and will have a ‘dairy bar’ at the festival.

“Rather than just handing out glasses of milk, we’re showing up where people have never seen us before and showing how dairy can be relevant to their lives.”

‘Provocative’

The campaign has not been without its controversy. Last November the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) received more than 100 complaints about one of the NDC’s online ads, which used the phrase ‘plant-based’ in relation to dairy milk.

However, Kavanagh said that this was a very conscious move and the NDC didn’t “stumble into it blindly”.

“We knew when we launched the campaign that we wanted to provoke a conversation that was quite deliberate. We launched that ad on a Monday and within 10 days the ASAI had 126 complaints.”

Kavanagh said that when the NDC looked into the complaints, two-thirds came from overseas – primarily from animal rights groups in the UK.

Peta said it wanted the ASAI to ban the campaign outright, claiming it was “wrong” for the NDC to use the plant-based term. The advertising watchdog is yet to publish its ruling on the complaints.

ndc Source: National Dairy Council

“Yes, we were provocative and we knew what we were doing, but we weren’t misleading the consumer. An overseas group made a lot of noise, but I think the average Irish person saw the humour, saw the debate,” Kavanagh said.

She said that making a splash was part of the idea behind this campaign – regardless of whether the feedback was positive or negative.

“We’ve had some beautiful ads on TV in the past but you need to have impact these days. We felt that we needed to spark a conversation here and be prepared to defend ourselves.

“I think dairy is like your best friend for 20 years – you kind of take it for granted. Now there’s a new set of competitors in town and dairy needs to just reassert itself.”

Kavanagh said that this campaign will continue to develop over the next three to five years.

“I don’t think the consumer will listen to us again and again if we’re saying the same thing – they’ll expect to see fresh content from us because that’s the market we’re in now.

“We’ve got to be dynamic – we’ve started something and we can’t shy away from it.”

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Sarah Harford and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman found dead at Galway direct provision centre
47,875  30
2
Wildfire unveils huge WWII 'EIRE' sign on Bray Head
47,577  49
3
Call for winner of €1 million EuroMillions raffle ticket to come forward
31,172  13
Fora
1
Dublin council is worried about an 'overconcentration' of hotels in the city's north
322  0
2
Cork will play host to one of the world's first aquaculture startup accelerators
74  0
3
'Changing the relationships between banks and customers will take a lot more than slick PR'
60  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final
132,088  60
2
Return of the Mac! Conor McGregor booked to fight for UFC title in October
55,917  139
3
LIVE: Kerry v Kildare, Galway v Monaghan - All-Ireland SFC Super 8s match tracker
47,771  22
DailyEdge
1
9 weird former celeb couples that should have given it another shot
7,369  3
2
Una Foden's ex Ben Foden is getting a bollacking over his latest Insta
7,212  1
3
Danny Dyer is calling out "new age sexism" after the papers reported on his, eh, "massive package"
5,826  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
DUBLIN
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldnât walk away either'
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldn’t walk away either'
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
RYANAIR
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
Irish Ryanair pilots to hold further one-day strike on Friday 10 August

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie