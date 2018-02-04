  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 5 February, 2018
In pictures: The world's most spectacular bridges

They serve a practical purpose, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be easy on the eyes too.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 9:00 PM
6 hours ago 20,296 Views 17 Comments
THE NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Travel magazine has released its list of the most spectacular bridges in the world.

Though none of Ireland’s lovely bridges made it onto the list this year, it includes some impressive sights including the Die Rakotzbrücke in Kromlau, Germany and the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

In pictures: The world's most spectacular bridges
1 / 8

  • Die Rakotzbrücke, Kromlau, Germany

    Source: Peter Hirth/Redux

  • Rolling Bridge, London, England

    Completed in 2004, Heatherwick Studio’s Rolling Bridge provides access to the Grand Union Canal in London’s Paddington Basin.Source: Steve Speller / Alamy Stock Photo

  • Inca Rope Bridge: Akpurimac River, Peru

    Q’eswachaka, one of the last surviving Inca rope bridges, has spanned 124 feet across the Akpurimac canyon for more than 500 years. Source: Wigbert Röth / Getty Images

  • Bridge of Sighs: Rio di Palazzo, Venice, Italy

    A traditional dingbu bridge, made of cut and sunken stones, stretches across the Tuojiang River in China’s Phoenix Ancient Town. Source: Paul Rushton / Alamy Stock Photo

  • Bridge of Sighs: Rio di Palazzo, Venice, Italy

    Over three million vehicles cross San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge every month. Source: Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

  • Bridge of Sighs: Rio di Palazzo, Venice, Italy

    Visitors can take a gondola ride underneath the romantic Bridge of Sighs, or explore the palace inside.Source: Visitors can take a gondola ride underneath the romantic Bridge of Sighs, or explore the palace inside.

  • Living Root Bridge: Nongriat, India

    The name gives it all away. The Living Root Bridge is made from living, grounded tree roots so that it is not washed away by floods.Source: Alex Treadway / National Geographic Creative

  • Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge: Zermatt, Switzerland

    At 1,620 feet long, the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in Zermatt is the longest suspension footbridge in the worldSource: GFC Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

There is a small mention in the accompanying article of Dublin’s Samuel Beckett bridge, as author Caitlin Etherton points out that all of these structures serve the same purpose – “giving every type of traveller an opportunity to connect and explore”.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
