In pictures: The world's most spectacular bridges

THE NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Travel magazine has released its list of the most spectacular bridges in the world.
Though none of Ireland’s lovely bridges made it onto the list this year, it includes some impressive sights including the Die Rakotzbrücke in Kromlau, Germany and the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Die Rakotzbrücke, Kromlau, GermanySource: Peter Hirth/Redux
Rolling Bridge, London, EnglandCompleted in 2004, Heatherwick Studio’s Rolling Bridge provides access to the Grand Union Canal in London’s Paddington Basin.Source: Steve Speller / Alamy Stock Photo
Inca Rope Bridge: Akpurimac River, PeruQ’eswachaka, one of the last surviving Inca rope bridges, has spanned 124 feet across the Akpurimac canyon for more than 500 years. Source: Wigbert Röth / Getty Images
A traditional dingbu bridge, made of cut and sunken stones, stretches across the Tuojiang River in China's Phoenix Ancient Town.
Over three million vehicles cross San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge every month.
Visitors can take a gondola ride underneath the romantic Bridge of Sighs, or explore the palace inside.
Living Root Bridge: Nongriat, IndiaThe name gives it all away. The Living Root Bridge is made from living, grounded tree roots so that it is not washed away by floods.Source: Alex Treadway / National Geographic Creative
Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge: Zermatt, SwitzerlandAt 1,620 feet long, the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in Zermatt is the longest suspension footbridge in the worldSource: GFC Collection / Alamy Stock Photo
There is a small mention in the accompanying article of Dublin’s Samuel Beckett bridge, as author Caitlin Etherton points out that all of these structures serve the same purpose – “giving every type of traveller an opportunity to connect and explore”.
