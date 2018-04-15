These stunning far-flung photos are up for the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year

ONE OF THE world’s most prestigious photography competitions is currently accepting entries, as travellers compete for a prize of $10,000.

The National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest has three categories, Nature, People and Cities, and the organisers have released a taster of some of the best images they’ve received so far.

As well as the cash prize and the prestigious title, the winning photo will also be featured on the @NatGeoTravel Instagram account, which has almost 23 million followers.

The entry fee is $15 and eligibility details are available on the contest’s website.

Last year’s winner was Sergio Tapiro Velasco, who won the top prize for his photograph of the erupting Volcán de Colima in Mexico.

Here are some of this year’s entries so far.