Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
These stunning far-flung photos are up for the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year

Entries are still being accepted.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 6:30 PM
8 minutes ago 412 Views No Comments
ONE OF THE world’s most prestigious photography competitions is currently accepting entries, as travellers compete for a prize of $10,000.

The National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest has three categories, Nature, People and Cities, and the organisers have released a taster of some of the best images they’ve received so far.

As well as the cash prize and the prestigious title, the winning photo will also be featured on the @NatGeoTravel Instagram account, which has almost 23 million followers.

The entry fee is $15 and eligibility details are available on the contest’s website.

Last year’s winner was Sergio Tapiro Velasco, who won the top prize for his photograph of the erupting Volcán de Colima in Mexico.

Here are some of this year’s entries so far.

  • 2018 Nat Geo Travel Photographer of the Year

    Nakameguro Cherry BlossomsSource: Hiroki Inoue

  • 2018 Nat Geo Travel Photographer of the Year

    Geometry of the SunSource: Enrico Pescantini

  • 2018 Nat Geo Travel Photographer of the Year

    Standing a boySource: Satomi Kikuchi

  • 2018 Nat Geo Travel Photographer of the Year

    First train in the streetSource: Hideyuki Katagiri

  • 2018 Nat Geo Travel Photographer of the Year

    Horse before the cartSource: Tracey Finkle

  • 2018 Nat Geo Travel Photographer of the Year

    Rhino SilhouetteSource: khai chuin Sim

  • 2018 Nat Geo Travel Photographer of the Year

    Grand Canyon just after the rainSource: Naresh Balaguru

  • 2018 Nat Geo Travel Photographer of the Year

    Lava fallsSource: TETSUYA NOMURA

  • 2018 Nat Geo Travel Photographer of the Year

    SistersSource: Firdaus Hadzri

  • 2018 Nat Geo Travel Photographer of the Year

    Early Earth

