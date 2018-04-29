These nature photos are up for the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year

ONE OF THE world’s top photography competitions is seeking entries, as photographers compete for a top prize of $10,000.

The National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest launched earlier this month and it has three categories – Nature, People and Cities.

This week, National Geographic editors selected some of their favourite photos from the Nature category.

As well as the cash prize and the prestigious title, the winning photo will also be featured on the @NatGeoTravel Instagram account, which has almost 23 million followers.

The entry fee is $15 and eligibility details are available on the contest’s website.

Last year’s winner was Sergio Tapiro Velasco, who won the top prize for his photograph of the erupting Volcán de Colima in Mexico.

Here are some of this year’s entries to the Nature category so far:

Coordillera

Source: Karsten Hoenack

Photographer Karsten Hoenack said:

After this shot, I have been travelling the same route several times. I could not see the landscape I saw when I shot this picture again. That morning the light and shadows over the Coordillera were just perfect. The moment I had to shoot this series will remain in my memory as a special gift from nature.

Swimming Lessons

Source: Karen Larson

Photographer Karen Larson said:

We spotted this mama and her two cubs swimming along the ice sheets in search of food.

Leopard Hunting a Stork

Source: Paul Rifkin

Photography Paul Rifkin said:

One shot capture. I watched the leopard stalking the stork, I only had time to focus at 400mm, no time to change to high speed, I watched the stork and as soon as it flapped its wings I shot one shot.

Ordered vs. Disordered

Source: Amir Sezavar

Photographer Amir Sezavar said:

Ordered vs Disordered in human-altered nature. I took this photo during a road trip across Victoria, Australia, in autumn.

Mermaid

Source: Reiko Takahashi

Photographer Reiko Takahashi said:

This calf was always with mom. A curious calf sometimes came to us.

Leopard

Source: Kirsten Tucker

Photographer Kirsten Tucker said:

We live in an Instagram/Facebook world. Every photo has to be the photo. How can you live up to that? Everyone’s life experience seems better than yours. But, that’s not true. Leopards can be really hard to see.

Even if you go on the ultimate trip, you might just see one – one single leopard. You may get a really bad cramp contorting yourself to get any shot. You may think you failed. And, maybe you did fail, but it doesn’t mean your trip or experience is any less than anyone elses.

Sea of Clouds

Source: Guillaume Flandre

Photographer Guillaume Flandre said:

Hiking in South Tyrol is a one of a kind experience. It was the first time I was walking so close to the edge of a mountain, almost surrounded by clouds. Nature’s power in these situations remind us that we’re only guests on this planet.

Giraffes relaxing near Ngorongoro Crater

Source: Leinani Yosaitis

Upon leaving Ngorongoro Crater headed towards the Serengeti, we came across a hillside full of giraffes. After a little coaxing by me, our driver guide “James Bond” took us off-road and drove us right to them. I had always heard that giraffes don’t sit, so this photo debunks that myth.

Peeking

Source: Limin Zhu

Photographer Limin Zhu said:

A lizard hiding behind a large leaf.

Love at South Georgia

Source: Malin Hanning

This was an incredible morning at gold harbour, South Georgia. One of the biggest king penguin colonies. These two penguins were so full of love. They stood there in front of me, showing their love to each other for a long time. I felt I needed to capture this beautiful moment, and I think that you can really feel their feelings for each other through the picture.

A panel of judges, selected by National Geographic Travel, will choose a winner in each of the three categories. One of the category winners will be named the overall grand prize winner and the other two category winners will each be awarded $2,500.

After the conclusion of the entry period from 11 to 15 June, members of the National Geographic community are encouraged to vote for their favourite photo in each category from a selection of images chosen by National Geographic photo editors.

The photos with the most votes will be named People’s Choice winners.