Saturday 12 May, 2018
Check out these stunning images from Nat Geo's travel photography contest

One grand prize winner will receive â‚¬8,400.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 12 May 2018, 6:30 PM
22 minutes ago 1,014 Views No Comments
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC HAS released some of the images that have been entered into its Travel Photographer of the Year competition.

The stunning photos feature in the People category of the contest, and were taken in countries from all over the world.

The two other categories are Nature and Cities.

One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 (about â‚¬8,400), while two first place winners will receive $2,500 (about â‚¬2,100).

The deadline for entries is 31 May, and more information can beÂ read here.

Here are some of the entries in theÂ People categoryÂ to date:

Devotee stunt with sword Devotee stunt with sword: People gather at a ceremony dedicated to Veer Mhaskoba at Shri Nath Mhaskoba temple in a village near Pune, Maharashtra, India Source: MAHESH LONKAR/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Freedom Freedom: Andrey Karr from Western Riders Slacklines above big waves at sunset in Nazare, Portugal Source: AIDAN WILLIAMS/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Leathers drying Leathers drying: A woman working on a street outside Dacca, Bangladesh. These pieces of leathers will become wallets and belts or part of shoes. Source: ERBERTO ZANI/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Tibetan iMonks Tibetan Monks: Monks pictured at a prayer session in Tashi LhunPo Monastery Source: MATTIA PASSARINI/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Tribute to Marylin Tribute to Marilyn, taken in Ä€mer, Rajasthan, India Source: TIHOMIR TRICHKOV/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

The Colorful People The Colorful People: Lath mar Holi is a local celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi in Uttar Pradesh, India Source: SAMPA GUHA MAJUMDAR/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time The Girl Who Leapt Through Time: Taken in Shenzhen, China Source: DANIEL CHEUNG/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Dancing in the Heights Dancing in the Heights: A 'flying ceremony' to ask for rain so crops can grow in Papantla de Olarte, Veracruz-Llave, Mexico Source: VERONICA DOMIT/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Shocking Train journey Shocking train journey: Extremely crowded train during Eid al-Adha festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh Source: YOUSUF TUSHAR/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

