Check out these stunning images from Nat Geo's travel photography contest

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC HAS released some of the images that have been entered into its Travel Photographer of the Year competition.
The stunning photos feature in the People category of the contest, and were taken in countries from all over the world.
The two other categories are Nature and Cities.
One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 (about â‚¬8,400), while two first place winners will receive $2,500 (about â‚¬2,100).
The deadline for entries is 31 May, and more information can beÂ read here.
Here are some of the entries in theÂ People categoryÂ to date:
