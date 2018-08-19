Poll: Do you do the lotto?

YESTERDAY, THE NATIONAL Lottery announced that the cost of playing additional Lotto draws is set to increase from next month.

As doing the plus draws increase from 50c to €1, the prize for the draws will also increase, with the top prize for Lotto Plus 1 to double to €1 million.

A number of millionaires were made this summer, with a €8.3 million Lotto ticket sold in Cork, while a Tipperary syndicate picked up a cheque for €17 million in June.

So, today we’re asking you: Do you do the lotto?

