This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 23 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran granted temporary release

She is serving a five-year jail sentence for alleged sedition – a charge she has always denied.

By AFP Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 3:33 PM
35 minutes ago 1,673 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4197869
A photo of Richard Ratcliffe and his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on display at their home in north London.
Image: John Stillwell via PA Images
A photo of Richard Ratcliffe and his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on display at their home in north London.
A photo of Richard Ratcliffe and his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on display at their home in north London.
Image: John Stillwell via PA Images

NAZANIN ZAGHARI-RATCLIFFE, a British-Iranian woman who has been in prison in Tehran for more than two years on sedition charges, has been released for three days, her husband has said.

“Nazanin was released from Evin prison on furlough this morning. Initially, the release is for three days – her lawyer is hopeful this can be extended,” Richard Ratcliffe said in a statement.

Ratcliffe said his wife was currently with her parents and their four-year-old daughter Gabriella in Damavand, a resort near Tehran.

“This was a very happy surprise after a number of false dawns recently, which had been increasingly unsettling,” he said.

“Our thanks to all those involved in making this possible in Tehran and London, and to the new Foreign Secretary (Jeremy Hunt) for all his recent efforts and considerations.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation – the media organisation’s philanthropic arm – was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016.

She is serving a five-year jail sentence for alleged sedition – a charge she has always denied.

Ratcliffe and his supporters have held multiple protests and vigils in London to ask for her release in the past two years.

The Free Nazanin campaign said that after several weeks of bureaucracy over her possible temporary furlough, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was told earlier today that she had 10 minutes to get ready because she was being released.

She was not allowed to call her family and had to borrow a phone from someone outside the prison to call her brother, who lives in Tehran, to pick her up.

She then called her husband and the British embassy and travelled to join the rest of her Iranian family in Damavand.

“I cried so much. I felt so overwhelmed,” she was quoted as saying in the statement released by The Free Nazanin campaign, which is run by her husband.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was told she must return to prison on Sunday and the two conditions of her release are that she not give any media interviews or visit the grounds of any foreign embassy.

Bail for her temporary release was set at 1 billion rials (€20,590), with her family’s home in Tehran used as collateral, according to the campaign.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'
    24,398  66
    Fora
    1
    		One of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges is dipping a toe into Ireland
    237  0
    The42
    1
    		Leinster and Munster Schools can't be separated as Ulster beat IQ Rugby
    10,061  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		La Roux slammed Fox for using her song 'Bulletproof' in a segment about bulletproof back-to-school gear
    2,850  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Leaflets making false link between abortion and cancer on offer at World Meeting of Families
    Leaflets making false link between abortion and cancer on offer at World Meeting of Families
    Ursula Halligan says Church needs to stop calling LGBT community 'disordered and evil'
    'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar covered as 'response to Pope Francis's visit' is installed
    GARDAí
    Woman with knife robs priest (86) in parochial house
    Woman with knife robs priest (86) in parochial house
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'
    Father Pat Noise, James Joyce and The Chieftains: 12 of Dublin's most interesting wall plaques
    RDS
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    'Only a proportion' of clerical abuse victims have come forward, Archbishop says
    'Choose life': World Meeting of Families to talk homelessness, addiction and the LGBT community today

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie