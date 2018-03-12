  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

40 dead after plane crashes into Kathmandu football field

The disaster is the worst such incident to hit Nepal for years.

By AFP Monday 12 Mar 2018, 12:48 PM
3 hours ago 11,626 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3898945

NEPAL-KATHMANDU-AIR CRASH Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

AT LEAST 40 people have been killed and 23 injured after a Bangladeshi plane crashed and burst into flames near Kathmandu airport today, in the worst aviation disaster to hit Nepal in years.

Officials said there were 71 people on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka when it crashed into a football field near the airport.

Rescuers had to cut apart the mangled and burned wreckage of the aircraft to pull people out.

“Thirty-one people died at the spot and nine died at two hospitals in Kathmandu,” police spokesman Manoj Neupane told AFP, adding another 23 were injured.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear, but a statement from airport authorities said the plane was “out of control” as it came in to land.

Eye witnesses said the plane crashed as it made a second attempt to land.

Nepal Army spokesman Gokul Bhandaree said seven of the victims had survived the impact but later died of their injuries.

Nepal Plane Accident Source: AP/PA Images

Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the football pitch where the plane crashed, to the east of the runway at Nepal’s only international airport, in the capital Kathmandu.

Airline spokesman Kamrul Islam, told AFP 33 of the passengers were Nepali, 32 were Bangladeshi, one was Chinese and one was from the Maldives.

The plane was a Canadian-made Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprop, Mahbubur Rahman of Bangladesh’s civil aviation ministry told AFP. Other sources said the aircraft was 17 years old.

“There might be technical problems on the aircraft. But it has to be probed before making a final statement,” Rahman told AFP.

Kathmandu briefly closed after the accident, forcing inbound flights to divert, but it has since reopened.

US-Bangla Airlines is a private carrier that launched in July 2014 with the motto “Fly Fast, Fly Safe”, according to its website.

Bangladesh Nepal Plane Accident Shawon Hossain, the son of a passenger aboard the plane which crashed, talks to the media in Dhaka earlier today Source: AP/PA Images

The Dhaka-based airline made its first international flight in May 2016 to Kathmandu, and has since expanded with routes to South Asia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

In 2015 one of its planes overshot the runway on landing at Saidpur in northwest Bangladesh. There were no reports of injuries.

Nepal has suffered a number of air disasters in recent years, dealing a blow to its tourist industry.

Its poor air safety record has been blamed largely on inadequate maintenance, inexperienced pilots and substandard management.

In early 2016, a Twin Otter turboprop aircraft slammed into a mountainside in Nepal killing all 23 people on board.

Two days later, two pilots were killed when a small passenger plane crash-landed in the country’s hilly midwest.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Germans are divided over a plan to introduce a new Ministry of the Homeland

Read: Greek police issue warrant after soccer club owner invades pitch with gun during match

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in boot of stepmother's car in Spain
129,998  29
2
Australian police hunt for 'Irish scammers' suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast
99,943  57
3
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
68,717  164
Fora
1
Made in Ireland: How Java Republic goes from bean to cup
314  0
2
A Waterford virtual reality startup has just bagged millions from a stock market float
138  0
3
Despite criminal abuse fears, there's no sign of regulation for the cash-for-gold sector
127  0
The42
1
Ex-Liverpool player and TV pundit Jamie Carragher sorry for spitting at girl in car
45,130  115
2
'Out of the blue, I got a phone call to say Manchester United were interested in me'
42,287  12
3
'I would never have thought it would be possible. I would have said, 'Absolutely not''
29,934  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
This is why viewers tolerated Ross Geller's behaviour on Friends
20,435  10
2
12 of the most depressing properties on the Dublin rental market this March
12,555  5
3
Ant and Dec are in trouble with unionists over a comment they made on Saturday Night Takeaway ...it's The Dredge
7,753  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seek help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
Gardaí seek help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
IRELAND
'We can start talking about it now': Murray and Ireland ready to raise performance for Slam bid
'We can start talking about it now': Murray and Ireland ready to raise performance for Slam bid
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
Ireland say Cian Healy suffered 'a stinger-like injury' but will train fully this week
SCOTLAND
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
Earls an inspiration to Garry Ringrose as impressive return highlights his class
'I don't think we turned up': One step forward, two steps back for sloppy Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie