  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Are you neurotic? Then you're at a higher risk of dying sooner

A new study from NUI Galway has linked the personality trait with a greater risk of death.

By Sean Murray Sunday 6 May 2018, 6:15 AM
32 minutes ago 681 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3989777
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

A NEW STUDY has pointed to links in how a person’s personality traits can predict their death in old age.

A team from NUI Galway drew on data collected from the Berlin Aging Study which examined 417 adults between the ages of 70 and 100 over a 19-year period to 2009.

The aim of the research was to test if traits of neuroticism, extraversion and openness to experience had any effect on a person’s mortality.

Dr Páraic Ó Súilleabháin and Professor Brian Hughes from the school of psychology found that people who ranked higher for the personality trait of neuroticism were at a distinctly greater risk of death than those within the average or lower ranges of neuroticism.

Those who were more neurotic – the trait that accounts for an individual’s tendency to experience negative emotions and display emotional instability – experienced a greater impact on a number of factors.

The researchers said that they found that “neuroticism impacted the effects of a person’s ability to perform activities of daily living in old age (functional status)” and that it also affected angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) a central component of the system which controls our blood pressure.

They said: “Functional status is a critical marker for the deterioration of health in old age, while ACE is a critical enzyme in a variety of diseases, most notably cardiovascular disease.”

Dr Ó Súilleabháin said that research such as theirs is vital because, by the year 2020, one in five Europeans will be over the age of 65.

He said: “It is critical for future research to address the impact of neuroticism on the deterioration of health in old age, with a particular emphasis on its effects on cardiovascular disease.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man who was Ann Lovett's boyfriend breaks silence
88,982  90
2
Homophobic motive suspected after teenager allegedly inflicts serious head injury on woman with cordless drill
53,871  57
3
Priests ask for an end to referendum campaigning at mass
42,424  231
Fora
1
Dublin council is planning a 'last-mile delivery' service to cut back on trucks and vans in the city
693  0
2
What Irish businesses can learn from the man who mopped up the Guinness Light disaster
308  0
3
Following a soft launch, the UK’s latest fintech unicorn has bigger plans for Ireland this year
174  0
The42
1
Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital after brain haemorrhage
58,744  88
2
'I remember the XXXXL O'Neill's gear didn't fit me. From that day, I changed everything'
43,486  9
3
As it happened: Munster v Edinburgh, Pro14 playoff
42,096  22
DailyEdge
1
DJ Khaled said he doesn't go down on women, so social media went mad at him
14,044  2
2
People are loving this Dublin bar's tip jar quoting a certain McGregor voicemail
11,812  0
3
Saoirse Ronan, Tina Fey, and Ryan Reynolds... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
5,947  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
GARDAí
Pics: GardaÃ­ attend Dublin house fire, seize â¬110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old boy injured during hit-and-run incident
DUBLIN
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Dublin council has 'serious concerns' about plans for the Setanta Centre
Ireland comparing critical incident plans with senior police from 35 European countries
COURT
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie