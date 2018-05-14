  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Catalan president accused of being a 'puppet' and 'supremacist'

Quim Torra said previous comments he made have been taken out of context.

By AFP Monday 14 May 2018, 7:09 PM
28 minutes ago 892 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4012624
Newly appointed Catalan President Quim Torra leaves parliament today in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Manu Fernandez/AP/Press Association Images
Newly appointed Catalan President Quim Torra leaves parliament today in Barcelona, Spain.
Newly appointed Catalan President Quim Torra leaves parliament today in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Manu Fernandez/AP/Press Association Images

QUIM TORRA, AN editor who was appointed Catalan president today after being chosen by ousted regional leader Carles Puigdemont as his successor, is a relative newcomer to politics but has long been a staunch separatist.

While the 55-year-old father-of-three has only been a lawmaker since December, the man Puigdemont named as his preferred candidate to form a regional government is an independence advocate cut from the same cloth.

“Long live a free Catalonia,” he said after scraping through a vote to appoint him in the regional parliament, where he promised to keep fighting for an independent republic.

He acknowledged his was a “provisional” posting while he awaits the return of his “legitimate president-in-exile”, Puigdemont, who is currently in Germany waiting for a court decision on whether to extradite him to Spain where he faces jail on rebellion charges.

Labelled Puigdemont’s “puppet” by critics, Torra is determined to keep going despite the failure of Catalonia’s secession bid last October.

He is not linked to any separatist parties, and as such Puigdemont has chosen “a hardliner … who will only answer to him,” says Oriol Bartomeus, politics professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

Accused of being a ‘supremacist’

After a decade of activism for Catalonia, presiding over groups such as the influential pro-independence Omnium Cultural, Torra was elected a lawmaker in December as part of Puigdemont’s list Together for Catalonia.

His warm, polite demeanour contrasts strongly with the tone of some of his past writings or tweets — as revealed by opposition parties — which his critics say show he is an “ultra-nationalist” and “supremacist”.

In a series of articles published in online media, for instance, he said it wasn’t “natural” to speak Spanish in Catalonia. He also described Spain as “a country that exports misery” and slammed those who don’t defend the Catalan language and culture as “scavengers, vipers and hyenas”.

He also said a new armed uprising was “necessary”, just like the one Francesc Macia, Catalan president from 1931 to 1933, planned in 1926 against the military dictatorship of Miguel Primo de Rivera.

A tweet he posted in 2012 also said: “Spaniards only know how to plunder.”

“His ideology is perfectly clear,” Ines Arrimadas, the leader in Catalonia of the centre-right, anti-independence Ciudadanos party, said today.

“He defends xenophobia, he defends a discriminatory identity.”

Torra retorted he was sorry that “some tweets taken out of context, aimed at the state government, may have offended people” — his third apology since he became a candidate.

Defender of Catalan culture

A native of the Catalan town of Blanes, on the Costa Brava, Torra has been a cultural figure over the last decade.

After a long career with the Swiss insurance firm Winterthur, Torra used a severance package to set up a publishing house in 2008.

There he specialised in reviving texts by Catalan journalists from the civil war and Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, which severely repressed Catalonia among other regions.

He soon made a name for himself in Catalan nationalist circles, joining various separatist organisations, including those that helped organise the huge rallies that eventually led to last year’s independence push and subsequent political crisis.

Until 2015 he also managed a cultural centre in Barcelona’s El Born district which became notorious for pushing for independence.

Torra has said he will adorn the regional government building in central Barcelona with a yellow ribbon, the colour used by separatists to protest on behalf of nine leaders held in jail on rebellion charges.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bodies of pilot and 7-year-old boy recovered after light aircraft crash in Offaly
92,255  29
2
At least €2 million ploughed into PSC / driving licence project - before Shane Ross pulled the plug because it wasn't legal
54,712  78
3
Secondary students tell pro-life groups to stay away from campaigning in schools
47,860  181
Fora
1
An Irish-owned firm has bagged the contract to install and maintain the World Cup final pitch
700  0
2
'A great win for the midlands': An Indian packaging firm is setting up shop in Longford
242  0
3
'The internet is where kids live': How one startup is trying to keep children safe online
135  0
The42
1
'He has a knee dislocation' - major injury setback for Mayo midfielder Parsons
42,661  16
2
'I could win 101 gold medals, but I've only one mam and she is my priority'
30,645  8
3
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
26,095  52
DailyEdge
1
Brían F. O'Byrne acknowledged the Eighth Amendment in his powerful BAFTA acceptance speech
7,792  0
2
16 awkward photos of celebrities at mobile phone launches in the noughties
7,778  2
3
Lily Allen shared a story about accidentally taking too much ketamine and getting kicked out of the Glamour Awards
5,828  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
ISRAEL
52 Palestinians - including children under 16 - killed by Israeli troops as US opens its new embassy in Jerusalem
52 Palestinians - including children under 16 - killed by Israeli troops as US opens its new embassy in Jerusalem
One million viewers tuned in to watch Eurovision
Israel calls on Ireland to follow US example and move its embassy to Jerusalem
LEINSTER
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
IRELAND
12 acts that most Irish people have probably seen live at some point
12 acts that most Irish people have probably seen live at some point
How Jacob Stockdale scored seven tries to break the Six Nations record
Could we do it? People are feeling nervously good about Ireland's chances in tonight's Eurovision

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie