This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six children die after severe viral outbreak at New Jersey health centre

The rehabilitation centre helps “medically fragile children” in the US state.

By Associated Press Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 8,008 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4302385
Police vehicles outside the Wanaque Center in New Jersey
Image: Julio Cortez/AP Photo
Police vehicles outside the Wanaque Center in New Jersey
Police vehicles outside the Wanaque Center in New Jersey
Image: Julio Cortez/AP Photo

A SEVERE VIRAL outbreak at a New Jersey rehabilitation centre for “medically fragile children” has left six youngsters dead and 12 others sick, the state Health Department said yesterday.

There have been 18 cases of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, about 50 kilometres northwest of New York, the New Jersey Health Department said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an email that it is providing technical assistance to the state.

In the past 10 years, cases of severe illness and death from the type of infection found at the facility have been reported in the United States, said CDC spokeswoman Kate Fowlie in an email, though it’s unclear how many deaths there have been.

The strain afflicting the children is usually associated with acute respiratory illness, according to the CDC, which on its website instructs health workers to report unusual clusters to state or local health departments.

The Health Department didn’t release the ages of the victims or address the severity of the illness in the other dozen cases.

The six deaths happened this month, according to Health Department spokeswoman Donna Leusner.

The facility was instructed not to admit new patients until the outbreak ends, and the Health Department said the number of new cases appears to be decreasing.

Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said these kinds of fatalities are not common, but they’re known to happen.

“Here I think you have this kind of nasty combination of very fragile children and this particularly aggressive virus,” he said.

The strain in the New Jersey outbreak is No. 7 and is affecting “medically fragile” children with severely compromised immune systems, according to the Health Department. It has been associated with communal living and can be more severe

A scientific paper cited by the CDC reported that a 1998 outbreak of type 7 adenovirus at a pediatric chronic-care facility in Chicago claimed the lives of eight patients.

The 2001 paper said civilian outbreaks of the type 7 infection had not been frequently reported because of a lack of lab resources, and that the full impact on chronic-care facilities and hospitals is likely underestimated.

In New Jersey, a team was at the centre yesterday and Sunday and found “minor handwashing deficiencies,” the Health Department said.

“The Health Department is continuing to work closely with the facility on infection control issues,” the department said in a statement.

The center helps educate “medically fragile children,” according to its website. Messages left with the centre were not returned.

Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was “heartbroken” about the deaths and that he had been briefed by the health commissioner, Dr. Shereef Elnahal, who told him that the department is on site and trying to prevent the virus from spreading further.

“I am confident that the steps being taken by state and local officials will minimize the impact to all those who remain at the facility, including patients and employee,” Murphy said.

Adenoviruses often cause mild illness, particularly in young children, but people with weakened immune systems are at risk of getting severely sick, according to the CDC.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A mixture of joy and sadness' for family of Gussie Shanahan as gardaí confirm 2001 remains belong to him
    69,658  10
    2
    		Poll: Would you wear a poppy on Armistice day?
    51,349  199
    3
    		As it happened: Áras race enters endgame as all six candidates take part in RTÉ Prime Time debate
    50,980  217
    Fora
    1
    		'They called me a "five-to-niner". I don't believe in work-life balance'
    553  0
    2
    		Center Parcs is planning a €10 million spa for its new Longford resort
    269  0
    3
    		After a big buyout last year, chicken-manure energy firm BHSL hunts fresh investment
    31  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    35,330  31
    2
    		Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    33,746  42
    3
    		Munster coach would be surprised if Murray makes Ireland squad for November tests
    29,506  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The €10 moisturiser that will save your skin this winter is hiding out in health food shops
    7,323  2
    2
    		Fans of Ariana Grande can't pick and choose who's off limits when it comes to mental health
    4,625  6
    3
    		A fan has unearthed Aisling Bea's first paid acting job in a McDonald's ad
    4,341  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crÃ¨che awarded â¬27,500
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crèche awarded €27,500
    'His dignity was taken in an absolutely savage way': Family's reaction as man sentenced to life in prison for murder
    Irish woman pleads guilty to killing fiancé David Walsh in Sydney
    GARDAí
    Man (50s) dies after shooting in rural area near Macroom
    Man (50s) dies after shooting in rural area near Macroom
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Man (34) appears in court charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll
    DUBLIN
    Man (23) engaged in âcatfishingâ to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos
    Man (23) engaged in “catfishing” to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    TURKEY
    'Worst cover-up in the history of cover-ups': Trump lashes out at Saudi consulate murder
    'Worst cover-up in the history of cover-ups': Trump lashes out at Saudi consulate murder
    Turkish President says Khashoggi killing planned 'days in advance'
    Saudi official wore murdered journalist's clothes outside Turkish consulate in bid to mislead investigators

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie