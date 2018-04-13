42 new primary and secondary schools to be built by 2022

Minister for Education Richard Bruton Source: RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education is set to build 42 new primary and secondary schools over the next four years to ease demand among the public for spaces.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton made the announcement of 26 primary and 16 post-primary school openings this morning.

17 of the schools will be built by September 2019. A further six not included in the above figures will become operational this year, five of them in Dublin.

Of the schools built, 23 will be in the Dublin city or greater county area.

The full list is as follows:

List of primary schools to be built over the four years to 2022 Source: Department of Education

List of secondary schools to be built over the four years to 2022 Source: Department of Education

“Since 2011, we have created 122,000 new and replacement school places. We are now creating more school places than at any other period in the history of the State,” Bruton said with regard to the announcement, adding that the new schools will “serve to meet education needs over the next four years across the country.

The minister also said that, for the 17 schools due to open by September 2019, a new online patronage system is to be developed, allowing parents to select a preferred patron for each school and also to express a preference as to whether or not each school should operate through Irish or English.