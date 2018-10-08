This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Intent 'should be key concern under drug decriminalisation laws'

Reasonable threshold limits and supportive sanctions should form part of a decriminalisation process, a new study argues.

By Conal Thomas Monday 8 Oct 2018, 12:59 PM
2 hours ago 4,425 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4273618
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

THE POSSESSION OF small amounts of drugs for personal use should be decriminalised and a health-based approach adopted in Ireland, a new study argues. 

‘Not Criminals’, a report drawn up by the Ana Liffey Drug Project and the London School of Economics and Political Science, says that there is “little evidence” that criminalising minor drug possession acts as a deterrent to future drug use.

Reasonable threshold limits for possession should be adopted and serve as “broad guidelines” under a decriminalised system, it notes. 

To protect against “people attempting to thwart the system”, however, intent should be also a “key consideration” where people are in possession of small amounts of drugs.

‘Dual Framework’

Ireland currently operates a dual framework in relation to possession of drugs for personal use, the report notes. 

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977,  possession of drugs is a criminal offence.

The Criminal Justice (Psychoactive Substances) Act 2010, however, did not make possession of drugs covered under that legislation a criminal offence. 

Today’s report argues that Ireland’s “dualist approach” to drugs possession uncovered a key issue – “whether it is necessary or desirable… to criminalise simple possession for personal use.”

Decriminalisation is essentially re-classifying the status of a criminal offence as non-criminal.

Under a decriminalised system, possession of illegal drugs would remain prohibited and be addressed by police. 

However, it would not be treated as a criminal offence.

That approach has already been adopted by other countries.

Portugal, for example, decriminalised the use of illegal drugs in 2001. Experts have said the move resulted in a reduction in the number of infections among intravenous drug users and a significant drop in drug-related crimes.

A law that became active in Portugal in 2001 did not legalise drug use, but forced users caught with banned substances to appear in front of special addiction panels rather than in a criminal court.

A 2015 report published by the Oireachtas Justice Committee outlined that, while it might be suggested that these programmes could add to the cost of healthcare in Ireland, the experience in Portugal has “actually resulted in a reduction in costs to the State”.

That cross-party panel also recommended that the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs be decriminalised.

Drug offences

In 2016, the District Court received 20,746 drugs offences involving 13,033 defendants, today’s report notes. 

In 2017, 12,201 incidents of possession of drugs for personal use were recorded, representing over 72% of all drug offences.

Under a decriminalised system, non-punitive sanctions should be implemented, the report recommends. 

These sanctions should be health-based, supportive and voluntary, the report notes, “with as many opportunities afforded to the individual as needed.

The sanctions chosen should recognise that not all drug use is problematic, and where possible, utilise existing structures and services, with defined pathways and interventions set in advance.

The report examined evidence from a number of decriminalised jurisdictions like Portugal and the Czech Republic.

The report also called for training of healthcare workers, educators, the Gardaí and the judiciary on the “aims and implementation” of a decriminalised drug system. 

Any future policy that is introduced in Ireland should also be independently evaluated in terms of its implementation and impact, the report notes. 

A working group, set up to consider alternative approaches to the possession of drugs for personal use, is set to report to Government in late 2018. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We will miss her beyond words': Cervical Check campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna dies aged 37
    130,080  156
    2
    		It's all gone wrong for Emmanuel Macron
    53,615  42
    3
    		20 killed in New York state car crash after wedding limo slams into pedestrians
    46,120  17
    Fora
    1
    		'It's just too slow to hire in Dublin': Why Boxever is looking outside Ireland for recruits
    732  0
    2
    		Tourism officials have quietly overhauled Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    271  0
    3
    		Citibank fined €1.3m by the Central Bank over 'prolonged and serious' lending code breaches
    76  0
    The42
    1
    		UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    42,443  70
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League
    41,811  18
    3
    		All-Ireland club champions Cuala dumped out in Dublin semi-final by Dalo's Kilmacud
    35,330  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here, what's the story with milia, AKA those little bumps you can get around your eyes?
    7,664  0
    2
    		Which Irish Influencer Are You?
    4,767  0
    3
    		The all-important 3-0 this year? Here are the biggest moments from the year you were born
    4,314  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (44) stabbed to death and two others injured at house in Macroom
    Man (44) stabbed to death and two others injured at house in Macroom
    Gardaí appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    CORK
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan OâDriscoll murder
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan O’Driscoll murder
    Girl seriously injured in Cork after firework exploded in her hand
    All-Ireland intermediate finalists Cork and Down lead the way in 2018 Soaring Stars nominations
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you pay attention to the Budget?
    Poll: Do you pay attention to the Budget?
    Poll: Do you make efforts to reduce how much single-use plastics you buy?
    Poll: Are you registered to vote?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie