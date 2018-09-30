This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New trial ordered in 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright lawsuit

The court in San Francisco overturned a 2016 judgment by a jury which found no proof the classic 1971 Zeppelin song breached the copyright of Taurus.

By AFP Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 4:44 PM
41 minutes ago 2,397 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4261689
Lead singer , Robert Plant (ca. 1973)
Image: DPA/PA Images
Lead singer , Robert Plant (ca. 1973)
Lead singer , Robert Plant (ca. 1973)
Image: DPA/PA Images

BRITISH ROCK GROUP Led Zeppelin has found itself winding on down the legal road again after a US appeals court ordered a new trial over claims the rockers copied part of Stairway to Heaven.

The court in San Francisco overturned a 2016 judgment by a jury which found no proof the classic 1971 Zeppelin song breached the copyright of Taurus, written by Randy Wolfe of a Los Angeles band called Spirit.

Wolfe’s trustee, Michael Skidmore, filed the case in 2015 on behalf of his late friend who long maintained he deserved credit for Stairway but drowned in 1997 having never taken legal action over the song.

The case is “remanded for a new trial,” the higher court panel ruled Friday in a 37-page decision supporting Skidmore’s appeal.

It said that certain instructions to the district court jury had been “erroneous and prejudicial” by arguing that common musical elements are not protected by copyright, and by failing to clarify that the arrangement of elements in the public domain could be considered original.

Source: Chili World/YouTube

Experts called by the plaintiffs at the lower court trial said there were substantial similarities between key parts of the two songs, but defence witnesses testified the chord pattern used in the melancholic guitar intro to Stairway was so commonplace that copyright didn’t apply.

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, sued along with the group’s singer Robert Plant and another surviving bandmate, John Paul Jones, testified in 2016 that the chord sequence in question had “been around forever.”

Page and Plant denied plagiarism.

The appeals court panel further ruled that the lower chamber “abused its discretion” by not allowing the jury to observe Page listening to recordings of “Taurus.”

Skidmore had argued that those observations were important in assessing Page’s credibility.

Stairway is estimated to have grossed $3.4 million during a five-year period at issue in the earlier civil trial.

Zeppelin opened for Spirit when the British rockers made their US debut on 26 December, 1968, in Denver.

Wolfe, nicknamed Randy California, wrote Taurus in late 1966.

Source: TheSoundtrackBeast/YouTube

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland in a snapshot: When the mountain closed down
    61,511  3
    2
    		'It could jeopardise the brand': Salad chain Chopped faces closure of Grafton Street outlet
    51,225  55
    3
    		19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    46,237  17
    Fora
    1
    		‘Anywhere but here to be honest’: Why Eddie Rocket's is pushing outside of Ireland
    162  0
    2
    		Ireland's tourism trade group wants the State to beef up budgets with Wild Atlantic Way merch
    128  0
    3
    		'Not fit for purpose': Why startups want Ireland's flagship investor scheme overhauled
    107  0
    The42
    1
    		Rampant Munster run riot to inflict nine-try hammering on sorry Ulster
    36,977  76
    2
    		Stunning late strike by super sub Sturridge keeps Liverpool unbeaten
    30,690  53
    3
    		The return of the man the UFC couldn't afford to live without
    30,898  28
    DailyEdge
    1
    		10 tweets which will infuriate you if you're done with passive-aggressive apologies
    5,080  1
    2
    		Keratosis Pilaris: The do's and dont's of caring for the condition known as 'chicken skin'
    4,331  1
    3
    		Settle down with 7 great celebrity longreads from the week that was
    3,383  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HIGH COURT
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State â¬410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State €410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    GARDAí
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    Appeal for witnesses after walkers struck in separate serious road accidents in Mayo and Dublin
    Man charged over €1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    DUBLIN
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    Dub kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely's reign continues as they make it four in-a-row
    COURT
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing â¬67k of Grenfell money
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing €67k of Grenfell money
    Vet who wore Donald Trump mask while working at meat plant wins High Court case
    'A sexually violent predator': Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie