  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 31 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch as Australia and New Zealand bring in the New Year

Samoa was the first country to welcome in 2018.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 2:49 PM
2 hours ago 7,875 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3775057
Sydney's fireworks featured a special display designed by Hugh Jackman
Image: AAP/PA Images
Sydney's fireworks featured a special display designed by Hugh Jackman
Sydney's fireworks featured a special display designed by Hugh Jackman
Image: AAP/PA Images

ON THE OTHER side of the globe, New Years Eve has already come and gone with celebrations in Australia and New Zealand.

We thought we’d round up some photos to show how those communities bought in the New Year.

Though Samoa was the first country to embrace 2018, New Zealand wasn’t far behind with the capital of Wellington lighting up with a fireworks display.

Jack Thurston from NBC was there to capture celebrations:

Sydney’s fireworks featured a 20-second set designed by Hugh Jackman according to the ABC.

SYDNEY NYE FIREWORKS Over 1.6 million people were expected to attend the fireworks at Sydney Harbour Source: AAP/PA Images

Sydney also celebrates the recent same-sex marriage vote and the 40th anniversary of the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade with a rainbow cascade off the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Melbourne’s CBD area saw 14-tonnes of fireworks being launched from the top of 22 city buildings.

 

(WORLD SECTION) AUSTRALIA-MELBOURNE-NEW YEAR'S EVE-CELEBRATION Fireworks launched from the top of 22 city buildings Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Tokyo celebrated a couple hours later with fireworks displays across the country.

 

More to come as the celebrations continue around the globe…

Read: ’4 events for… doing New Year’s Eve with a difference

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Power losses expected in west and northwest when Storm Dylan hits Ireland tonight
72,017  57
2
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
65,696  47
3
Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden
53,558  199
Fora
1
'It's a cock-up, mess-up, balls-up': Here are 2017's top business bloopers
228  0
The42
1
'This was '80s Ireland... It was felt a man couldn’t possibly bring 6 children up on his own'
39,311  20
2
‘Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horribly’
25,001  48
3
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
15,072  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here are 5 things to watch on Netflix if you seriously need to relax
18,986  3
2
22 headlines that summed Ireland up in 2017
13,514  1
3
For everyone who finds themselves inexplicably enraged by that TUI ad
7,106  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
IRELAND
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
'He's first class' - Ireland's Cunningham impresses in first game since August
SHOOTING
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
Male arrested on suspicion of making hoax call which led to man being shot dead by police
Four young children witness paramilitary style shooting in Belfast house
RIP
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27
Former Dundalk manager and Ireland underage coach dies aged 58

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie