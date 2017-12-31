Watch as Australia and New Zealand bring in the New Year

ON THE OTHER side of the globe, New Years Eve has already come and gone with celebrations in Australia and New Zealand.

We thought we’d round up some photos to show how those communities bought in the New Year.

Though Samoa was the first country to embrace 2018, New Zealand wasn’t far behind with the capital of Wellington lighting up with a fireworks display.

Jack Thurston from NBC was there to capture celebrations:

Sydney’s fireworks featured a 20-second set designed by Hugh Jackman according to the ABC.

Over 1.6 million people were expected to attend the fireworks at Sydney Harbour Source: AAP/PA Images

Sydney also celebrates the recent same-sex marriage vote and the 40th anniversary of the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade with a rainbow cascade off the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Melbourne’s CBD area saw 14-tonnes of fireworks being launched from the top of 22 city buildings.

I can hear the start of fireworks in the suburbs and the Melbourne City fireworks are about to begin...which will be LOUD!! HAPPY NEW YEAR purple fam!! Enjoy and stay safe and peace to all...💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/43oJFoc51r — Melbourneapolis (@Melbourneapolis) December 31, 2017 Source: Melbourneapolis /Twitter

Fireworks launched from the top of 22 city buildings Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Tokyo celebrated a couple hours later with fireworks displays across the country.

More to come as the celebrations continue around the globe…