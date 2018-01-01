These brave souls took to the sea for a New Year's Day swim

THE FIRST DAY of 2018 was pretty cold, but that didn’t stop a few brave souls from getting into the sea for a dip this New Year’s Day.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Cork South West TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony braved the windy conditions this afternoon, all in aid of Courtmacsherry RNLI.

Ser what else would ya be doing of a New Year's Day only swimming with the Boss @MichealMartinTD @fiannafailparty in aid of @CourtmacRNLI pic.twitter.com/B8NKimcn6L — Margaret Murphy O'M (@MurphyOMahonyTD) January 1, 2018

However, Martin wasn’t the only politician to take to the water today.

Great way to start the New Year by doing the Bray Annual Sea Swim. Great to see so many swimmers this year, huge crowds there also. Well done to everyone especially the organisers for keeping it going for 35 years @BraySeaSwim pic.twitter.com/s7DStTDDc7 — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) January 1, 2018

Sinn Féin’s John Brady joined swimmers and spectators who turned out in their hundreds to celebrate the 35th annual Bray charities sea swim.

Swimmers getting ready for the icy plunge into the Irish Sea. Source: Bray Lions Club

Spectators and swimmers at Bray beach this afternoon. Source: Bray Lions Club

All the money raised from the swim will go to three charities - Purple House Bray, Bray Poor Relief Fund and the Bray Lions Senior Citizens/Carers Fund.

Swimmers and local man Pete the Vet at Bray beach today. Source: Bray Lions Club

Bray Lions Club New Year's Day Sea Swim Source: Bray Lions Club

Hats off to all these brave people, and all in aid of some great causes.