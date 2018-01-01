These brave souls took to the sea for a New Year's Day swim

THE FIRST DAY of 2018 was pretty cold, but that didn’t stop a few brave souls from getting into the sea for a dip this New Year’s Day.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Cork South West TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony braved the windy conditions this afternoon, all in aid of Courtmacsherry RNLI.
Ser what else would ya be doing of a New Year's Day only swimming with the Boss @MichealMartinTD @fiannafailparty in aid of @CourtmacRNLI pic.twitter.com/B8NKimcn6L— Margaret Murphy O'M (@MurphyOMahonyTD) January 1, 2018
However, Martin wasn’t the only politician to take to the water today.
Great way to start the New Year by doing the Bray Annual Sea Swim. Great to see so many swimmers this year, huge crowds there also. Well done to everyone especially the organisers for keeping it going for 35 years @BraySeaSwim pic.twitter.com/s7DStTDDc7— John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) January 1, 2018
Sinn Féin’s John Brady joined swimmers and spectators who turned out in their hundreds to celebrate the 35th annual Bray charities sea swim.
All the money raised from the swim will go to three charities - Purple House Bray, Bray Poor Relief Fund and the Bray Lions Senior Citizens/Carers Fund.
Hats off to all these brave people, and all in aid of some great causes.
Read: Doing a Christmas Day swim this year? We talked to an Irish international ice swimmer for some advice
More: Pictures: These hardy souls braved the Forty Foot on a very rainy Christmas in Sandycove today
COMMENTS (14)