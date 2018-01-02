  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New York City Ballet leader Peter Martin retires amid sexual harassment allegations

The 71-year-old stands accused by two dozen dancers of verbal and physical abuse.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 10:03 AM
3 hours ago 6,560 Views 29 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3777031
Peter Martins
Image: Evan Agostini via AP
Peter Martins
Peter Martins
Image: Evan Agostini via AP

PETER MARTINS, THE renowned head of the New York City Ballet, has announced his retirement following allegations of sexual harassment and physical abuse, according to a report in the New York Times.

The 71-year-old stands accused by two dozen dancers of verbal and physical abuse as well as using his power to extort sexual favours.

“I have denied, and continue to deny, that I have engaged in any such misconduct,” he wrote in a letter to the board informing them of his retirement, a copy of which was seen by the Times.

“We thank Peter for his tremendous contributions to New York City Ballet as ballet master in chief for over three decades, leading the Company to exceptional artistic heights and accomplishments,” board chairman Charles W Scharf said in a separate statement also obtained by the Times.

Martins, who is Danish, had been under investigation since an anonymous letter detailing several allegations.

A group of dancers later came forward to the Times with further allegations dating back to 1983.

A former principal dancer, Martins became a co-leader of the company in 1983 and sole ballet master in chief in 1989.

It was the latest in a wave of misconduct allegations prompted by investigative reports by the Times and the New Yorker into Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused by more than a hundred women of allegations ranging from rape to harassment.

The outpouring has claimed the careers of powerful men in entertainment, politics, and journalism.

High culture has not been immune. The New York Metropolitan Opera’s James Levine, who had been its director for 40 years, was removed in December following abuse allegations.

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra likewise removed long-time conductor Charles Dutoit following a complaint by a female musician.

© AFP 2018

Read: The winning €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in Dublin – and has yet to be claimed

More: Top Hollywood women launch anti-harassment initiative following Weinstein scandal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Batten down the hatches: Orange wind warning in place for most of the country
47,605  24
2
Lorde labelled a 'bigot' in full-page Washington Post ad after she cancels Israel concert
44,488  136
3
Security man who missed a break-in because he was looking at his mobile phone loses job
37,386  33
Fora
1
There'll soon be a huge new €160m ferry running between Dublin and Holyhead
313  0
2
The tanning tax and a new minimum wage: These Budget measures have just kicked in
305  0
The42
1
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÉ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
57,474  12
2
As it happened: Everton v Man United, Premier League
36,104  29
3
As It Happened: Ulster v Munster, Pro14
35,565  55
DailyEdge.ie
1
What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Day
8,488  1
2
13 extremely important celebrity predictions for 2018
7,038  6
3
Kendall Jenner denies that she is pregnant by clarifying that she just likes bagels
6,958  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
PROPERTY
Almost no change in house prices in second half of 2017 - but it doesn't mean a bubble has burst
Almost no change in house prices in second half of 2017 - but it doesn't mean a bubble has burst
House prices are within a year of getting close to Celtic Tiger peaks in some urban areas
11 stories that summed up Ireland's crazy property market in 2017
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
Schoolboy accused of assaulting woman in Dun Laoghaire to face further charges
Schoolboy accused of assaulting woman in Dun Laoghaire to face further charges
Motorist who kept driving after two collisions failed roadside drug test
Dublin pub customers tackled and held armed robber until gardaí arrived
DUBLIN
The winning â¬38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in Dublin - and has yet to be claimed
The winning €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in Dublin - and has yet to be claimed
The story of Alice Clifford, a Dublin mother who went missing from a hospital 38 years ago
Gardaí investigate after taxi driver has phone stolen by two men with 'fake' gun

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie