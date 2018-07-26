This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police launch murder investigation after death of man in Co Down

A man has died following an incident in Newry yesterday.

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 8:32 PM
3 Carrivekeeney Road, Newry Source: Google Maps

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched after the death of a man in Co Down.

The incident happened in the Carrivekeeney Road area of Newry yesterday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the aftermath of the killing.

He remains in PSNI custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamon Corrigan has appealed to anyone with any information which could assist detectives with their enquiries to contact them in Newry on 101.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

