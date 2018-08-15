This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 4:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock/1stGallery
Image: Shutterstock/1stGallery

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEAVING CERT: Thousands of Leaving Cert students got their results today.

2. #SWIPE OF LE PEN: The Web Summit has withdrawn an invitation for Marine Le Pen to speak at the 2018 event.

3. #GENOA: The death toll from the Genoa bridge collapse has risen to 38.

4.# DEIRDRE JACOB: Gardaí are tracking the movements of a convicted rapist in the Deirdre Jacob murder investigation.

5. #ALL ABOARD: Trains to the papal mass are almost sold out, Irish Rail has warned.

