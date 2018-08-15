The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LEAVING CERT: Thousands of Leaving Cert students got their results today.
2. #SWIPE OF LE PEN: The Web Summit has withdrawn an invitation for Marine Le Pen to speak at the 2018 event.
3. #GENOA: The death toll from the Genoa bridge collapse has risen to 38.
4.# DEIRDRE JACOB: Gardaí are tracking the movements of a convicted rapist in the Deirdre Jacob murder investigation.
5. #ALL ABOARD: Trains to the papal mass are almost sold out, Irish Rail has warned.
