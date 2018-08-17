The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OCCUPATION: Housing activists have occupied a second property in Dublin.

2. #RENT: Dublin rent prices are now €500 above the boomtime figure according to Daft.ie.

3. #PHANTOM TEXT: Dozens of emails between the former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald and PR guru Terry Prone have been discovered – after the Department of Justice said they didn’t exist.

4. #PARTY POOPERS: Donald Trump’s military parade has been postponed until at least 2019, a defence official has said, following reports the cost had soared to over $90 million (€79 million).

5. #ITALY: Anger is rising in Italy as the search for survivors of the Genoa bridge collapse enters its fourth day.