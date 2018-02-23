The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CLONTARF: The revamped Clontarf baths will not fully open until later this year, its owner says.

2. #PARKLAND: An armed police officer never went in to confront the Parkland school shooter, it has been revealed.

3. #APPEAL: The family of missing Esra Uyrun are renewing their appeal for information on her whereabouts, seven years after her disappearance.

4. #VIOLA: A man has filed a complaint to DAA after claiming security at Dublin Airport damaged his €282,000 viola.

5. #PROSTITUTION: It has been one year since buying sex was made illegal in Ireland, but many say that “very little” has changed.

6. #AUSTRALIA: Australia’s scandal-hit deputy leader Barnaby Joyce has announced he is quitting amid controversy over an affair with a now-pregnant former aide.

7. #RESCUE: A man is “extremely lucky” to be alive after falling on rocks in Cork.

8. #SNAPCHAT: Social media network Snapchat lost €1 billion in market value after Kylie Jenner tweeted that she doesn’t use it anymore.

9: #POWER OUT: 25,000 ESB customers in Dublin are without power this morning after what ESB calls “a very large fault”.