The 9 at 9: Thursday

1. #SACKED: A former HR manager at a cemetery has been awarded €47,500 in compensation by the Workplace Relations Commission.

2. #FOUND: The relic of St Laurence O’Toole, stolen in 2012, has been found.

3. #ABORTIONS: Former Fianna Fáil minister Mary O’Rourke has told the Irish Examiner that she paid for two women to go to England for abortions.

4. #SEAN COX: A medical fund for an Irishman attacked ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League game with Roma on Tuesday has raised over €20,000.

5. #LITTERBUGS: Dublin City Council received 19 complaints about litter following last Friday’s good weather.

6. #INDIA: At least 13 children have died after a train crashed into a school bus in northern India this morning.

7. #FACEBOOK: Despite a privacy scandal, Facebook has reported soaring profits for the first quarter of 2018.

8. #COPD: 250,000 Irish people aren’t being diagnosed with a fatal disease that can be treated if caught early, it has been claimed.

9. #COLLAPSE: A North Korean nuclear test site has “partially collapsed” after a massive bomb blast last year.