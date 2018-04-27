The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CERVICALCHECK: The clinical director of CervicalCheck has said that she’d be surprised if women didn’t have questions after Vicky Phelan’s court case over an incorrect smear test made headlines.

2. #DISCRIMINATION: A Traveller woman who fractured her wrist in a fast food restaurant has lost a discrimination case.

3. #SEOUL MEN: The leaders of North and South Korea have begun an historic summit.

4. #UPPER HOUSE: Counting of votes in a pair of Seanad by-elections will kick off today.

5. #INCREASED: A burglar who was sentenced to three months in prison has had his sentence increased to two-and-a-half years.

6. #CHAOS: A High Court judge has told a couple to get legal advice or face the prospect of being jailed for contempt over their alleged failure to obey an order to vacate their home.

7. #COMPLAINT: Fine Gael minister Jim Daly has complained to TV3 over a comment made to him during The Pat Kenny Show, the Irish Independent is reporting.

8. #MYSTERY: Police in the US are investigating a possible link between two severed heads found in different states.

9. #HSE: The HSE has confirmed that more than 200 cervical smear results should have resulted in earlier intervention.