The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #HIGH COURT: Businessman Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million.

2. #PATHETICALLY WEAK: The father of a victim of last week’s mass school shooting in Florida laid into Republican senator Marco Rubio at a town hall meeting, calling his response “pathetically weak”.

3. #BREXIT 1: The impact of Brexit will be delayed for at least two years as the UK eyes a longer transition period, the Irish Independent reports.

4. #BREXIT 2: Tánaiste Simon Coveney says Ireland remains “more than ever committed to our membership of the EU”.

5. #RAPE: A man who followed a student home from a bus and raped her has been jailed for ten years.

6. #LEAF IT OUT: Ireland is way behind on its tree planting programme.

7. #BOKO HARAM: Some of the Nigerian girls kidnapped from their school by Boko Haram were freed late last night.

8. #DIESEL: Diesel could be about to get more expensive, if the authors of an ESRI report have their way.

9. #I HEAR YOU: Donald Trump’s notes for meeting survivors of a school shooting included a reminder to tell them he was listening.