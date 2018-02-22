  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s what you need to know as we start Thursday.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 7:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Sergey Chayko
Image: Shutterstock/Sergey Chayko

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #HIGH COURT: Businessman Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million.

2. #PATHETICALLY WEAK: The father of a victim of last week’s mass school shooting in Florida laid into Republican senator Marco Rubio at a town hall meeting, calling his response “pathetically weak”.

3. #BREXIT 1: The impact of Brexit will be delayed for at least two years as the UK eyes a longer transition period, the Irish Independent reports.

4. #BREXIT 2: Tánaiste Simon Coveney says Ireland remains “more than ever committed to our membership of the EU”.

5. #RAPE: A man who followed a student home from a bus and raped her has been jailed for ten years.

6. #LEAF IT OUT: Ireland is way behind on its tree planting programme.

7. #BOKO HARAM: Some of the Nigerian girls kidnapped from their school by Boko Haram were freed late last night.

8. #DIESEL: Diesel could be about to get more expensive, if the authors of an ESRI report have their way.

9. #I HEAR YOU: Donald Trump’s notes for meeting survivors of a school shooting included a reminder to tell them he was listening.

Paul Hosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

