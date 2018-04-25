The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CATCH 22: The Supreme Court has criticised an illogical “Catch 22″ process that some migrants needed to go through remain in the country.

2. #LIVERPOOL: An Irish man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Roma last night.

3. #SEX APPEAL: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has responded to an article about her “sex appeal”.

4. #HOODED MEN: The so-called “Hooded Men” have urged Tánaiste Simon Coveney to appeal the decision by the European Court of Human Rights involving them.

5. #ULSTER BANK: No customer will be out of pocket after a human error saw money disappear from accounts, Ulster Bank has said.

6. #MISSING: Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing Cork teenager.

7. #WEATHER: Heavy hail showers will be seen today and for much of the rest of the week.

8. #DENMARK: A verdict is due today in the case of a Danish submarine inventor accused of killing a journalist.

9. #WHATSAPP: Messaging app Whatsapp has banned under 16s from using its app in Europe.