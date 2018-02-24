  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 24 February, 2018
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your weekend.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 8:55 AM
7 hours ago 5,748 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Gecko Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Gecko Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #VULTURES: Families have told TheJournal.ie how they have coped with their mortgages being sold to vulture funds.

2. #WEATHER: It will be exceptionally cold for the next week.

3. #SUPPORT: A judge has extended a woman’s sentence suspension so she can join a support scheme.

4. #ROADS: A woman has died in a two car crash in Laois.

5. #PSC: The government is seeking tenders for the design of generation two of the controversial public services card.

6. #GREEN WITH ENVOY: The US is examining filling the role of special envoy to Northern Ireland.

7. #THANKS BUT NO THANKS: The head of Permanent TSB is refusing to appear at the Oireachtas Finance Committee next week to discuss the sale of loans to vulture funds.

8. #KILKEE: Warnings have been sounded that coastal rescue services in Kilkee, Co Clare will be stretched by tourist numbers during the summer.

9. #MAPPING: Researchers are looking for evidence of the first Irish settlers under the sea.

