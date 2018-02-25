The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.



1. #FAR RIGHT: Ireland’s secretive anti-fascist group says the far-right here is “extremely violent and dangerous”.

2. #SELF-HARM: Presentations to hospitals by people who have self-harmed are the “tip of the iceberg”, mental health services say.

3. #ROSCOMMON: A 13-year-old girl who suffered a neurological attack had to wait 50 minutes for an ambulance, it has been revealed.

4. #ANY ADVICE: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has called Bertie Ahern to discuss the impasse in the North, the Sunday Business Post reports.

5. #SLIGO: Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for information into the murder of a man.

6. #BETTING: The Sunday Times reports that an investigation is underway into betting patterns around a number of races at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

7. #OLYMPICS: Russian athletes will not be allowed to march under their own flag at the Winter Olympic closing ceremony.

8. #RESPITE: After a year of campaigning, parents in Kerry can now avail of a full-time respite service for adult children.

9. #BOMB SCARE: Homes were evacuated in Blanchardstown last night after a device was found under a van.