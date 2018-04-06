  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what had people talking today.

By Paul Hosford Friday 6 Apr 2018, 8:54 PM
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Conor McGregor Charged With Assault Conor Mcgregor is seen leaving the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn. Source: Raymond Hall/Getty

INTERNATIONAL

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA A Palestinian family walk to watch the clashes between Palestinian protestors and Israeli security forces east of Gaza City. Source: AFP/Getty Images

#PALESTINE: A teenage boy Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces as protests continued on the Gaza border today, bringing the death toll on the day to three, the health ministry in the strip said.

#IMPROVING: Poisoned ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition and is “improving rapidly,” the hospital treating him has said.

#SOUTH KOREA: Disgraced former president Park Geun-hye was jailed for 24 years for corruption, completing a dramatic fall from grace for the country’s first woman leader.

PARTING SHOT

Source: TVLine/YouTube

The trailer for the upcoming TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance has dropped and response has been…mixed.

