Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- Conor McGregor appeared in court in New York
- The trial of a man charged with murdering an Irish tourist in India began
- Paddy Jackson released a statement apologising for his behaviour
- A massive housing development beside a Dublin park was given the go-ahead
- A man was charged with the murder of a Polish man in Dublin
- Stolen mountain rescue equipment was recovered in Sligo
- A Kildare councillor pleaded guilty to lodging €200,000 into his account from a housing agency
- A Bus Éireann driver was attacked in Cork
- The weather was bad and will stay bad for a couple of days
INTERNATIONAL
#PALESTINE: A teenage boy Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces as protests continued on the Gaza border today, bringing the death toll on the day to three, the health ministry in the strip said.
#IMPROVING: Poisoned ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition and is “improving rapidly,” the hospital treating him has said.
#SOUTH KOREA: Disgraced former president Park Geun-hye was jailed for 24 years for corruption, completing a dramatic fall from grace for the country’s first woman leader.
PARTING SHOT
The trailer for the upcoming TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance has dropped and response has been…mixed.
