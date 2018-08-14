Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The disappearance of Deirdre Jacob was upgraded to murder
- The body of a young man was found in Blanchardstown
- The Teaching Council was found to be correct when it removed a teacher from its register
- Fianna Fáil asked questions about the cost of the Presidency
- Builders found weapons while working in Dublin
- Questions were asked about the sale of mortgages to vulture funds
- Homebase announced it would close three of its Irish stores
- Cork was named the third-friendliest city in the world
INTERNATIONAL
#ITALY: At least 30 people have been killed when a giant motorway bridge collapsed in Genoa, with several more feared dead in what Italy’s transport minister described as an “immense tragedy”.
#LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences after a car crashed into the barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London.
PARTING SHOTSource: Vox/YouTube
A structure designed to protect flooding may be making things worse. Vox explains how “levee wars” are affecting cities across the US.
