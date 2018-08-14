Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The site where Pope Francis is to give the closing Mass in the Phoenix Park. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa. Source: AP/PA Images

#ITALY: At least 30 people have been killed when a giant motorway bridge collapsed in Genoa, with several more feared dead in what Italy’s transport minister described as an “immense tragedy”.

#LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences after a car crashed into the barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

PARTING SHOT

A structure designed to protect flooding may be making things worse. Vox explains how “levee wars” are affecting cities across the US.