Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Thousands of teenagers got their Leaving Cert results
- Gardaí were tracking the movements of a convicted rapist in the Deirdre Jacob case
- The 20th anniversary of the Omagh bombing was marked
- A man was charged with an attack in Dublin last night
- The Web Summit withdrew an invite to Marine Le Pen
- The Medical Council warned trainee doctors were being left unsupervised
- The owner of a number of homes took a case against the Summerhill home occupation
- The GAA warned it would cancel touted All-Ireland final tickets
- An Post warned it could cut hundreds of jobs
- Presidential hopefuls appealed to Carlow Council for its nomination
INTERNATIONAL
#GENOA: The death toll from yesterday’s bridge collapse in Italy has reached 39 – with three children included.
#LONDON: A man arrested following a suspected terror attack in London yesterday remains in custody as officers attempt to piece together the lead-up to the incident
PARTING SHOT
Chris O’Dowd is a storyteller. And last night he told Jimmy Fallon an hilarious story about how he blagged a job in Paris.
