Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.

IRELAND

Daithi O Se introduces the hopeful Roses as the countdown to the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival begins. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

This photo shows the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa, Italy. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#GENOA: The death toll from yesterday’s bridge collapse in Italy has reached 39 – with three children included.

#LONDON: A man arrested following a suspected terror attack in London yesterday remains in custody as officers attempt to piece together the lead-up to the incident

PARTING SHOT

Chris O’Dowd is a storyteller. And last night he told Jimmy Fallon an hilarious story about how he blagged a job in Paris.