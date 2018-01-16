Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí apologised to Joanne Hayes – 34 years after the Kerry Babies case
- Police confirmed Dolores O’Riordan’s death is not suspicious
- The Taoiseach said he’d make his views on abortion clear in the coming weeks
- The weather was forecast to be snowy, icy and generally miserable
- The government announced who was heading where on St Patrick’s Day
- A man died in a crash on the M7
- An inquest was told a baby died died due to the effects of cocaine
- A man whose wife died in Holles Street settled his case
- U2 promised an Irish gig announcement “soon”
INTERNATIONAL
#CALIFORNIA: Investigators are looking to shed light on how a California couple arrested on suspicion of torture were able to keep their 13 malnourished children — ages two to 29 – confined in their suburban home.
JAPAN: Japan’s public broadcaster mistakenly flashed that North Korea appeared to have launched a missile, warning people to take cover before apologising for the error only minutes later.
BELGIUM: At least two people died and 14 were injured after an explosion collapsed or severely damaged buildings in Belgium’s port city of Antwerp.
PARTING SHOT
It is 30 years since Home and Away was brought to Irish screens. But why has it been such a big hit? Best-selling author Emer McLysaght investigated.
