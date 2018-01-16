Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Kai Xin Zheng, 5, from Dublin at the launch of Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, who were arrested when it transpired their children had been held captive. Source: UPI/PA Images

#CALIFORNIA: Investigators are looking to shed light on how a California couple arrested on suspicion of torture were able to keep their 13 malnourished children — ages two to 29 – confined in their suburban home.

JAPAN: Japan’s public broadcaster mistakenly flashed that North Korea appeared to have launched a missile, warning people to take cover before apologising for the error only minutes later.

BELGIUM: At least two people died and 14 were injured after an explosion collapsed or severely damaged buildings in Belgium’s port city of Antwerp.

PARTING SHOT

It is 30 years since Home and Away was brought to Irish screens. But why has it been such a big hit? Best-selling author Emer McLysaght investigated.