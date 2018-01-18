Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Micheál Martin said he supported repeal of the Eighth Amendment
- A number of cars crashed on the M7
- A man was jailed for sexually attacking a woman he tracked off a bus
- The Disclosures Tribunal heard of the “enormous stress” on gardaí
- A report found Roma children are living in overcrowded, dirty conditions
- A drunk driver who killed a man avoided jail
- Evelyn Cusack hit back at Channel 4 over the naming of a storm
- Shane Ross accidentally voted against his own bill
- Paschal Donohoe spoke about Apple’s relationship with Ireland
INTERNATIONAL
#WARMING: 2017 was either the second or third hottest year ever, depending on who was doing the counting.
#WALL: Donald Trump has said his plans for a Mexican border wall never changed.
#WOLF: A school in the UK had to be locked down after a wolf escaped from a nearby sanctuary.
PARTING SHOT
You may know the name, but who was Chester Beatty? Let this video show you.
COMMENTS