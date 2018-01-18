Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe arriving at the public hearing at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

People walk around the frozen five meter high Kirjufell waterfall on the west coast of Iceland. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#WARMING: 2017 was either the second or third hottest year ever, depending on who was doing the counting.

#WALL: Donald Trump has said his plans for a Mexican border wall never changed.

#WOLF: A school in the UK had to be locked down after a wolf escaped from a nearby sanctuary.

You may know the name, but who was Chester Beatty? Let this video show you.