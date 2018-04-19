Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRISH
- Two people died in a light aircraft crash in Belfast
- Calls were made for Denis Naughten to stand aside
- The head of Scouting Ireland announced he would stand aside
- Kevin “Boxer” Moran kept his junior ministry over Sean Canney
- A British transport company signed a contract to run 24 Dublin Bus routes
- A sexual education bill progressed despite Fianna Fáil opposition
- The weather was only gorgeous
- Support for Sinn Féin rose in a new poll
INTERNATIONAL
#BLAST OFF: A NASA spaceship designed to scan the skies for signs of planets where life may exist outside of our solar system was launched.
#TOUGH BREAK: Nestle got the thumbs down from a key EU advisor in a case over the four-fingered wafer biscuit Kit Kat.
#FREE TO TALK: A media group has agreed to release an ex-Playboy model from a deal that stopped her from discussing an alleged affair with US President Donald Trump.
PARTING SHOT
Ever thought your nose looks different in a selfie? There’s a reason for that.
COMMENTS (3)