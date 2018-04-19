Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRISH

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar with Fingal Student Enterprise Programme Winner, Hannah Boyle Conroy of Sign Solutions at Blakestown Community School today. Source: JOE KEOGH

INTERNATIONAL

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a TESS spacecraft lifts off. Source: Red Huber

#BLAST OFF: A NASA spaceship designed to scan the skies for signs of planets where life may exist outside of our solar system was launched.

#TOUGH BREAK: Nestle got the thumbs down from a key EU advisor in a case over the four-fingered wafer biscuit Kit Kat.

#FREE TO TALK: A media group has agreed to release an ex-Playboy model from a deal that stopped her from discussing an alleged affair with US President Donald Trump.

PARTING SHOT

Ever thought your nose looks different in a selfie? There’s a reason for that.