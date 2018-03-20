Here's What Happened: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Seagulls land on the partly frozen pond this morning in St Stephen's Green. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Police at the scene of a school shooting in Maryland, USA. Source: Mark Wilson

#MARYLAND: A shooter was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Maryland high school.

#CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: Data firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) has suspended its chief executive Alexander Nix, pending a full investigation, from his role in the wake of a snowballing scandal relating to the ‘harvesting’ of 50 million US voters’ Facebook profiles.

#AUSTIN: Another mail bomb explosion was reported in Texas, with police saying they are now dealing with a serial bomber.

PARTING SHOT

An Irish photographer has been shortlisted in the world’s biggest photography competition.