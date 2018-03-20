Here's What Happened: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A court ruled that the treatment of the “Hooded Men” wasn’t torture
- A Sinn Féin senator was suspended over a retweet
- A man was charged with the theft of money from a Dublin garda station
- The Central Credit Register was launched
- A trial continued in the case of a man accused of murdering his infant son
- The NTA said that overcrowding on the Luas Green Line should be over
- A search for a missing girl intensified
- Leo Varadkar headed to Berlin to meet Angela Merkel
- Gardaí were investigating a robbery of a McDonald’s in Limerick
- A teenager died in a car crash in Limerick
INTERNATIONAL
#MARYLAND: A shooter was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Maryland high school.
#CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: Data firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) has suspended its chief executive Alexander Nix, pending a full investigation, from his role in the wake of a snowballing scandal relating to the ‘harvesting’ of 50 million US voters’ Facebook profiles.
#AUSTIN: Another mail bomb explosion was reported in Texas, with police saying they are now dealing with a serial bomber.
PARTING SHOT
An Irish photographer has been shortlisted in the world’s biggest photography competition.
COMMENTS