Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news

IRELAND

Grace Henry (10) from Dublin enjoys the Dublin Makers event in Merrion Square this morning. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Cows stand in a shed covered in smoke as Israeli fire fighters and soldiers attempt to extinguish a fire caused by a incendiary balloon launched by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Source: AP/PA Images

#DONALD: US President Trump lashed out at his former lawyer.

#UNEASY TRUCE: A ceasefire in Gaza largely held after a wave of deadly strikes across the Palestinian enclave.

#MACRON: The home of Emmanuel Macron’s bodyguard, a man who was caught on camera beating a young protester in May, was raided.

PARTING SHOT

25 years ago, Roy Keane signed for Manchester United. The42.ie’s Eoin O’Callaghan looks back on the esteem Keano was held in by fellow pros.