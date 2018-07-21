This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what had people talking today.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 21 Jul 2018, 7:55 PM
4 hours ago 7,491 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4140844

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a roundup of todayâ€™s news

IRELAND

MAKER 657_90549866 Grace Henry (10) from Dublin enjoys the Dublin Makers event in Merrion Square this morning. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Israel Palestinians Cows stand in a shed covered in smoke as Israeli fire fighters and soldiers attempt to extinguish a fire caused by a incendiary balloon launched by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Source: AP/PA Images

#DONALD: US President Trump lashed out at his former lawyer.

#UNEASY TRUCE: A ceasefire in Gaza largely heldÂ after a wave of deadly strikes across the Palestinian enclave.

#MACRON: The home of Emmanuel Macronâ€™s bodyguard,Â a man who was caught on camera beating a young protester in May, was raided.

PARTING SHOT

25 years ago, Roy Keane signed for Manchester United. The42.ieâ€™s Eoin Oâ€™Callaghan looks back on the esteem Keano was held in by fellow pros.

