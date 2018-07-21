Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a roundup of todayâ€™s news

IRELAND

Grace Henry (10) from Dublin enjoys the Dublin Makers event in Merrion Square this morning. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Cows stand in a shed covered in smoke as Israeli fire fighters and soldiers attempt to extinguish a fire caused by a incendiary balloon launched by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Source: AP/PA Images

#DONALD: US President Trump lashed out at his former lawyer.

#UNEASY TRUCE: A ceasefire in Gaza largely heldÂ after a wave of deadly strikes across the Palestinian enclave.

#MACRON: The home of Emmanuel Macronâ€™s bodyguard,Â a man who was caught on camera beating a young protester in May, was raided.

PARTING SHOT

25 years ago, Roy Keane signed for Manchester United. The42.ieâ€™s Eoin Oâ€™Callaghan looks back on the esteem Keano was held in by fellow pros.