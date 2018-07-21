Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a roundup of todayâ€™s news
IRELAND
- It was revealed a father drove his baby to hospital because an ambulanceÂ didnâ€™t show up
- Extra gardaÃ were on the streets amid fears Dublinâ€™s gang feud would reignite
- The most expensive areas by EircodeÂ to buy a house were revealed
- Former minister Martin Oâ€™Donoghue passed away
- People jumping into unguarded waters were warned
- The row over the Liam MillerÂ memorial game rumbled on
- GardaÃ caught someone going very, very fast
INTERNATIONAL
#DONALD: US President Trump lashed out at his former lawyer.
#UNEASY TRUCE: A ceasefire in Gaza largely heldÂ after a wave of deadly strikes across the Palestinian enclave.
#MACRON: The home of Emmanuel Macronâ€™s bodyguard,Â a man who was caught on camera beating a young protester in May, was raided.
PARTING SHOT
25 years ago, Roy Keane signed for Manchester United. The42.ieâ€™s Eoin Oâ€™Callaghan looks back on the esteem Keano was held in by fellow pros.
