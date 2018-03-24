Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Hutch family member avoided an attempt on his life
- A call was made to scrap a judicial selection bill
- Fianna Fáil saw a dip in support in the latest opinion poll
- Seven teens were rescued from Sandymount beach
- Former Ceann Comhairle Sean Treacy died aged 94
- A man was charged with a €1.4 million Dublin drugs seizure
- The weather was nice, but it probably won’t last
- A man was killed in a crash in Kerry
INTERNATIONAL
#MARCH FOR OUR LIVES: Hundreds of thousands of people marched to call for gun law reform in the US.
#TRIBUTES: A French policeman who was killed after he exchanged places with a female hostage has been hailed a hero.
#AMSTERDAM: Almost 100 England soccer fans were arrested around last night’s friendly with the Netherlands.
PARTING SHOT
The clocks go forward tonight, but did you know Ireland was once “robbed” of 25 minutes by the British?
