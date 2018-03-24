Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Isabelle McGovern (7), Abbie Ryan (11), Lauren (3) and Holly Sheppard (3) join people running in the Purple Run for World Down Syndrome Day in the Phoenix Park. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Sir Paul McCartney attends the March For Our Lives just north of Columbus Circle, New York City. Source: Drew Angerer/Getty



#MARCH FOR OUR LIVES: Hundreds of thousands of people marched to call for gun law reform in the US.

#TRIBUTES: A French policeman who was killed after he exchanged places with a female hostage has been hailed a hero.



#AMSTERDAM: Almost 100 England soccer fans were arrested around last night’s friendly with the Netherlands.

PARTING SHOT

The clocks go forward tonight, but did you know Ireland was once “robbed” of 25 minutes by the British?