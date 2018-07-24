Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- An Irish couple on their honeymoon was caught in Greek wildfires
- The remains of an Irishman were found in France
- The Department of Health announced a pause on the use of transvaginal mesh
- New stats showed there were 9,872 homeless people in Ireland in June
- A group of Ryanair pilots went on strike for the third day
- Noel WhelanÂ ruled himself out of the race to become President
- But Joan Freeman asked councils to convene special meetings
- A new law around ticket touting was approved by Cabinet
- The GAA and organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match had a meeting
INTERNATIONAL
#GREECE: At least 74 people are dead in Greece after wildfires hit.
#COMMONS PEOPLE: Ian Paisley Jr has been suspended from the DUP and the House of Commons after the North Antrim MP was found by a parliament watchdog to have broken rules by not declaring two trips to Sri Lanka.
#TOUR DE FRANCE: The Tour de Franceâ€™s 16th stage was briefly brought to a halt today when police used tear gas near the peloton to break up a protest by farmers.
PARTING SHOTSource: Wall Street Journal/YouTube
A shipping container may just be somewhere you changed for football as a kid, but this Wall Street Journal video explains how the containers changed the world as we know it.
