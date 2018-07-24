Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

ESA Astronaut, Italian Paolo Nespoli speaking with CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory Summer Space Camp members. Source: Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

The sun breaks through a smoked filled sky as cars drive on a road near Kineta, west of Athens. Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

#GREECE: At least 74 people are dead in Greece after wildfires hit.

#COMMONS PEOPLE: Ian Paisley Jr has been suspended from the DUP and the House of Commons after the North Antrim MP was found by a parliament watchdog to have broken rules by not declaring two trips to Sri Lanka.

#TOUR DE FRANCE: The Tour de Franceâ€™s 16th stage was briefly brought to a halt today when police used tear gas near the peloton to break up a protest by farmers.

PARTING SHOT

A shipping container may just be somewhere you changed for football as a kid, but this Wall Street Journal video explains how the containers changed the world as we know it.