Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- Conor McGregor avoided jail time
- A man was stabbed to death in Waterford
- Gardaí carried out raids aimed at finding those in possession of child abuse imagery
- Tributes were paid to an Irishman killed in Greek wildfires
- Plans for the Pope’s mass in the Phoenix Park were unveiled
- A man hit by a car outside a church in Clondalkin last month died
- A spider ate a native Irish lizard
- Emma Mhic Mhathúna received an extra portion of her settlement with the HSE
- Radio listenership figures were announced
INTERNATIONAL
#GREECE: The death toll from this week’s forest fires in Greece climbed to above 80.
#FACEBOOK: Shares in Facebook tumbled 20% today after the Nasdaq stock exchange opened in New York.
#PAKISTAN: Cricket hero turned politician Imran Khan has claimed victory in the country’s tense general election which has been marred by allegations of “blatant” rigging by rival parties.
PARTING SHOTSource: Vox/YouTube
The Chinese-Hong Kong border is one of the most fascinating and contentious in the world – as this Vox video shows.
