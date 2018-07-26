Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: UPI/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

The point where 26 charred bodies were found, following a deadly forest fire in Mati, Greece. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#GREECE: The death toll from this week’s forest fires in Greece climbed to above 80.

#FACEBOOK: Shares in Facebook tumbled 20% today after the Nasdaq stock exchange opened in New York.

#PAKISTAN: Cricket hero turned politician Imran Khan has claimed victory in the country’s tense general election which has been marred by allegations of “blatant” rigging by rival parties.

PARTING SHOT

The Chinese-Hong Kong border is one of the most fascinating and contentious in the world – as this Vox video shows.