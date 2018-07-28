Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The GAA announced the Liam Miller tribute game will be played at Pairc Uí Chaoimh
- But the association’s president wasn’t happy with government ministers
- Ryanair flights were hit by bad weather in London
- Opposition parties asked questions about Cervical Check cases
- It rained – a lot
- A man was jailed for a knife attack on his ex-wife
- A teen who caused damage to the Oberstown campus was jailed
- Balbriggan beach was closed to swimmers
INTERNATIONAL
#CALIFORNIA: Thousands have fled a wildfire in California which was deliberately set.
#CHURCH: Pope Francis has told a bishop accused of sexual abuse, including one involving an 11-year-old boy, and to conduct a “life of prayer and penance” in a home to be designated by the pontiff until a church trial is held, the Vatican said.
#BREXIT: How much time is left to do a deal? This handy timeline spells it out.
PARTING SHOT
Germans are the largest ancestry group in the US, but their identity has largely disappeared. This Salon piece examines why.
COMMENTS