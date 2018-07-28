Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man jumps into the Liffey as part of today's Liffey Swim at the Customs House Dock. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Cars scorched by the Carr Fire rest at a residence in Redding, California. Source: Noah Berger

#CALIFORNIA: Thousands have fled a wildfire in California which was deliberately set.

#CHURCH: Pope Francis has told a bishop accused of sexual abuse, including one involving an 11-year-old boy, and to conduct a “life of prayer and penance” in a home to be designated by the pontiff until a church trial is held, the Vatican said.

#BREXIT: How much time is left to do a deal? This handy timeline spells it out.

PARTING SHOT

