  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Good Friday

Here’s what’s had people talking today.

By Paul Hosford Friday 30 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,346 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3933409

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

stations of cross 510_90541029 Gerard Murray playing Jesus Christ at the annual Good Friday reenactment from St John the Baptist Church in Clontarf. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Six Palestinians killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces During Border Protest Palestinians march past a tent city erected along the border with Israel east of Gaza City in the Gaza strip. Source: Awakening/Getty Images

#GAZA:Â  At least 12 people are dead asÂ tens of thousands of Gazans marched near the Israeli border in a major protest.

#SYRIA: US and UK troops died in a bomb blast in Syria.

#ARNIE: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger hasÂ undergone emergency open-heart surgery, according to US media reports.

PARTING SHOT

We can go to the pub today for the first time in 91 years, but what was it like? Hereâ€™s a glimpse.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
58,363  0
2
Good Friday: There'll be winners and losers as pubs open for the first time since 1927
39,609  156
3
â€˜No justification for thisâ€™ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
39,261  149
Fora
1
'Minutes after an interview with Ian Dempsey, the supplier said my Christmas order was delayed'
716  0
2
Cuisine de France's maker overturned a payout for a worker accused of showing up drunk
274  0
3
The 'Beast from the East' gave Irish grocer's a â‚¬10m sales boost
127  0
The42
1
'I was fully convinced in my head that it was just a job and it would be okay. That was naive'
27,099  5
2
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
22,215  8
3
Jack's the lad for Munster as Van Graan names side to tackle Toulon
20,126  34
DailyEdge.ie
1
So, apparently Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Kardashian have been dating
26,489  0
2
You need to watch Holly and Phillip relive their very first appearances on This Morning
15,046  0
3
Ben Affleck says he's doing "just fine" in response to a fat-shaming article about his "great sadness"
10,087  9

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
17 dead as overcrowded bus carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
17 dead as overcrowded bus carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
Woman in serious condition after crash involving school bus with at least 20 children on board
BELFAST
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
Explainer: What is the Good Friday Agreement?
DRUGS
PSNI and gardaÃ­ seize what could be Northern Irelandâ€™s largest ever haul of cannabis
PSNI and gardaÃ­ seize what could be Northern Irelandâ€™s largest ever haul of cannabis
â‚¬1.6 million in drugs and cash seized in Carlow
GardaÃ­ issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
GARDAÃ­
GardaÃ­ find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
GardaÃ­ find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaÃ­ attend number of crashes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie