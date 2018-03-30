Here's What Happened Today: Good Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

Gerard Murray playing Jesus Christ at the annual Good Friday reenactment from St John the Baptist Church in Clontarf. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians march past a tent city erected along the border with Israel east of Gaza City in the Gaza strip. Source: Awakening/Getty Images

#GAZA:Â At least 12 people are dead asÂ tens of thousands of Gazans marched near the Israeli border in a major protest.

#SYRIA: US and UK troops died in a bomb blast in Syria.

#ARNIE: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger hasÂ undergone emergency open-heart surgery, according to US media reports.

PARTING SHOT

We can go to the pub today for the first time in 91 years, but what was it like? Hereâ€™s a glimpse.