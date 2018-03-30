Here's What Happened Today: Good Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- GardaÃ arrested a number of people in a raid targeting the Kinahan cartel
- Russia expelled an Irish diplomat
- Paddy Jacksonâ€™s solicitor says he intends to sue AodhÃ¡n Ã“ RÃordÃ¡in
- Police in the North were also investigating the naming of the complainant in the Jackson rape trial and comments made by a juror
- â‚¬1.6 million in drugs and cash was seized in Carlow
- The weather was bad â€“ and will be all weekend
- Pubs were open for the first time on Good Friday in 91 years
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA:Â At least 12 people are dead asÂ tens of thousands of Gazans marched near the Israeli border in a major protest.
#SYRIA: US and UK troops died in a bomb blast in Syria.
#ARNIE: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger hasÂ undergone emergency open-heart surgery, according to US media reports.
PARTING SHOT
We can go to the pub today for the first time in 91 years, but what was it like? Hereâ€™s a glimpse.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
COMMENTS