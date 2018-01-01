  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day

The first babies of 2018, a taxi driver held at gunpoint, and New Year’s Day swimmers.

By Christina Finn Monday 1 Jan 2018, 7:58 PM
10 hours ago 15,128 Views 4 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

New Years Day Pictured are Mum and Dad, Christine and Gareth O’Leary, from Firhouse in County Dublin, with their baby son Cian who was born at 01.41am. He weighed in at 2.9kg or 6lbs 4oz and is the O’Leary’s first child. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Liverpool multi-storey car park blaze Fire crews at the multi storey car park near the Echo Arena in Liverpool, after last night's fire which destroyed hundreds of cars. Source: Peter Byrne/PA

#LIVERPOOL: Every single car in a 1,600-capacity Liverpool car park was destroyed in a New Year’s Eve blaze.

#CALIFORNIA: Marijuana is legal for recreational use in the State of California from today.

#IRAN: The death toll continues to rise in Iran as protesters ‘attempt to take over police stations and military bases’.

PARTING SHOT

Well, that’s the first day of 2018 under our belts – but this is how the day began this morning. Happy New Year.

Source: thomas fitzgerald/YouTube

Comments have been disabled due to ongoing court proceedings.

