Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The first baby of the new year was born just a few seconds after midnight
- Gardaí have appealed for information after a Polish man was stabbed and killed in Co Cavan last night
- A taxi driver was held up with a ‘fake’ gun in Dublin
- A number of Budget changes kicked in today
- A man was charged with assault causing harm following a stabbing in Clare
- The number of people obtaining citizenship through descent has more than doubled
- The Guinness Storehouse is still the most popular tourist attraction in Ireland
- A man was charged in connection to the murder of a man in Limerick
- After 10 years, Ireland is to finally ratify UN Convention on rights of people with disabilities
- Irish people have been warned that they are being ‘ripped off’ by ATMs in foreign countries
- These brave souls took to the sea for a New Year’s Day swim
WORLD
#LIVERPOOL: Every single car in a 1,600-capacity Liverpool car park was destroyed in a New Year’s Eve blaze.
#CALIFORNIA: Marijuana is legal for recreational use in the State of California from today.
#IRAN: The death toll continues to rise in Iran as protesters ‘attempt to take over police stations and military bases’.
PARTING SHOT
Well, that’s the first day of 2018 under our belts – but this is how the day began this morning. Happy New Year.Source: thomas fitzgerald/YouTube
